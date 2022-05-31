Bomb squad removes suspicious items after suburban Ashburton street evacuated

Elizabeth St in Ashhurton is the scene of a bomb scare. (File photo)

Bomb disposal experts have removed unexploded ordinances from the garage of a residential address in Ashburton.

Emergency services rushed to Elizabeth St after they were alerted to a potential bomb scare just after 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A source told Stuff the threat related to a resident finding old explosives in their garage, which was believed to be gelignite.

A police spokesperson confirmed the threat related to an unexploded ordinance at a residential property.

Earlier police cordoned off the area and evacuated nearby properties, and advised members of the public to avoid the area while the incident was resolved.

Shortly after 3pm, New Zealand Defence Force bomb disposal experts arrived from Christchurch.

They had since removed the ordinances from the area and the cordons had been lifted.