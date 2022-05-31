MetService forecasts a day of wild weather for much of New Zealand

The MetService is warning of a wild 24 hours, with heavy rain forecast on the West Coast, four-metre swells on the Kapiti Coast, and a strong wind warning in place for Auckland and Northland.

A spokesperson said the weather front was forecast to move quickly southeast across New Zealand overnight Tuesday.

Heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions on the West Coast, the MetService said.

“People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or more areas are added.”

West Coast Emergency Management said staff were monitoring the situation and were ready to activate and respond as required.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Buller with up to 170mm of rain expected south of Karamea from 10pm on Tuesday to 6am on Thursday.

Westland can expect up to 250mm of rain about the ranges south of Otira and up to 150 mm elsewhere with possible thunderstorms between midnight on Tuesday and 3pm on Thursday.

The Tasman ranges west of Motueka are expected to get up to 90mm between 9pm on Tuesday and 3am on Wednesday. Further north up to 100 mm was expected mainly about the ranges.

Metservice/Stuff Warnings and watches are in place for many parts of New Zealand

Elsewhere, large swells forecast for the Wellington region’s west coast from Wednesday afternoon pose a risk of surface flooding and waves bringing debris up onto the coast.

“Northwest combined waves three metres rising to four metres north of Pukerua Bay Wednesday afternoon.”

People should be careful when walking and driving along roads directly exposed to the coast during the period covered by the warning, the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) said.

Maarten Holl/stuff Massive waves, like this one between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki, hurled debris over roads in January 2009

A heavy rain watch was also issued for Mount Taranaki from 9pm Tuesday to 3am Wednesday.

It was also in place for the Tararua Range, the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, the Rai Valley area and northern Marlborough Sounds until midnight Wednesday.

WEATHER WATCH/Supplied On Tuesday afternoon, two storms near New Zealand are expected to merge.

A heavy rain watch was also in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from 9am Wednesday to 9am Thursday.

A strong wind watch has been issued for Northland, Auckland including Great Barrier Island, and Coromandel Peninsula with winds forecast to approach severe gale in explosed places.

It was also in place for the Canterbury High Country, Fiordland and Westland south of Fox Glacier, Taranaki, Taihape, the ranges of Hawke's Bay north of Keruru, Wellington, Wairarapa, inland Marlborough and the Marlborough Sounds.