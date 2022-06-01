Christchurch stadium to cost nearly $700m

The public will be consulted on whether to push ahead with the proposed design for a covered stadium.

A 30,000 seat covered stadium in Christchurch is now expected to cost $683 million – instead of $533m – to build.

The public will have a say on whether the city council should spend the additional $150m.

The massive price increase has been attributed to an overheated construction market, Covid-19, the Ukraine war and China’s shutdown.

Building a covered 30,000 seat stadium in central Christchurch is now projected to cost up to $683 million, following confirmation of a budget blowout of up to $150m.

The opening date for the much-mooted stadium has also been pushed back again, now expected in April 2026, if councillors decide to stump up the extra cash.

The latest cost escalation takes the budget to $200m more than the $483m originally set aside.

The spiralling budget was revealed on Wednesday by Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale and Barry Bragg, chairperson of the independent company behind the project, following the final design and construct submission from lead contractor Besix Watpac, an Australian engineering firm heading a consortium.

The council is preparing to consult the Christchurch public on what to do next. Ratepayers will get a say on whether the stadium gets built, and councillors will meet on June 9 to approve the public consultation.

The public will get a say on three options:

Increase the budget and take on risks of further cost increases

Scale back the project

Pause the project altogether and reassess material prices at a later date

Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale says consultation is necessary given the significant amount of money involved. (File photo)

“The news is not good,” Bragg said of the budget. “We've gone from a price rise to a price shock.”

At a meeting of the stadium board on May 18, Bragg said the board estimated the blowout to be at least $75m.

Less than a fortnight later, the contractor told Bragg’s board the project would cost at least $673m, which is $140m more than what is presently budgeted for.

The board estimates that figure could rise by another $10m, because of volatility in the commodity market meaning prices for materials could not be locked in.

The significant blowout, which Bragg said was unexpected, happened because of an “overheated construction market”.

Christchurch stadium governance chair Barry Bragg says Covid-19 caused some cost escalation, but the Ukraine war and China's shutdown has taken it to the next level.

There was cost escalation during Covid-19, but the Ukraine war and China’s shutdown had taken it to another level, he said.

“We’ve just seen international raw material prices doubling, tripling over the last two months during the Ukraine crisis,” Bragg said.

“That’s just leading to an exponential increase in steel prices.”

The stadium design had already gone through significant cost-cutting, and there was little scope to get it down further, he said, though the contractor was looking for more ways to bring down the bill.

“We need answers really quickly,” Bragg said.

In early 2021, the estimated cost for Christchurch's new stadium was $483 million.

One option being explored was removing the middle part of the stadium roof, which could save an estimated $35m.

Bragg said the contractor had some areas it could improve on.

“We’re going back and having a look through the construction methodology and making sure we’ve got that right. We want to be convinced that they really have looked at every part of the market.”

Bragg refused to say how long any pause on the project might last, if that was what councillors decided.

He also said it would be very hard to reduce the scope of the stadium, as doing so would require it to be redesigned.

Bragg said a high-level estimate was that a stadium built within the existing $533m budget would have 17,000-seats and another 3000 temporary seats – and it would open in 2027.

The project’s budget has increased significantly in the past two years.

In early 2021, the total budget was $483 million. In August 2021, councillors upped it to $533m to ensure the stadium was built with 30,000 seats.