'I'm pleased for our people': New Zealander of the Year Tā Tipene O'Regan scoops top royal accolade

It’s his year: Tā Tipene O’Regan, New Zealander of the Year, and now an additional Member of the Order of New Zealand

New Zealander of the Year – Tā Tipene O’Regan – can now add ONZ to his name, after receiving the highest of the country’s royal accolades.

O’Regan has been named an additional Member of the Order of New Zealand in this year’s Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours List for his services to Aotearoa.

He and fellow 2022 member Dame Silvia Cartwright join 25 existing members on the prestigious list.

The Ngāi Tahu kaumātua has worked “tirelessly throughout his life to improve the economic, cultural and social standing of Māori communities”, his award brief says.

O’Regan received a Knight Bachelorhood in 1994, even though he “wasn’t actually that keen on the idea” of the more British honour.

Just months after receiving the title of New Zealander of the Year, the news of receiving a “direct New Zealand honour” came as a “very substantial surprise”.

“It’s been an interesting year,” he said. “I relish it because it’s a very indigenous thing which still recognises the relationship I hope we will continue to have with the British.”

O’Regan was pivotal in bringing about the 1997 Ngāi Tahu Deed of Settlement and Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act 1998.

He helped negotiate and shape legislative responses to Māori interests in fisheries, both commercial and non-commercial, and was the founding Chair of Te Ohu Kaimoana (Treaty of Waitangi Fisheries Commission).

The historian with a love of knowledge established the Ngāi Tahu Archive in 1978, was appointed upoko (head) of Te Runaka o Awarua in 1999, and has held numerous responsibilities on boards, universities and organisations.

After battling the Crown for many years for his iwi, Ngāi Tahu, and Māori in general, and now receiving the highest of Royal honours, he quotes anthropologist Marshall Stahlins, and a concept that “has been very important to me”.

“He said: ‘Indigenous people when adopting new ideas, concepts and technologies do so in order to become more like themselves’ ... it’s not from a desire to be something else.”

But Māori evolution did not lack memory, or identity. “I’ve fostered that.”

He was grateful to have the things he had stood for, and the battles he had taken, acknowledged as having been a significant contribution to the nation’s evolution.

There would be a certain amount of family celebration, and “I’m pleased for our people”.

“You should always recognise if you’re leading the way as I have – you’ve got more battle scars on your back than your front.”

There was some way to go in the country’s evolution as a bi-cultural society, he said.

He hoped there was a “richer and more diverse culture, but which is nonetheless increasingly cohesive”.

The voice of discord in society might be more intense now than ever, “but it's much smaller”, he said.

“I’ve been able to make a contribution to that, and I’m feeling very happy.”