'Nosey neighbour' praised for saving a house from fire in Invercargill

A ‘nosey neighbour’ is being praised by Fire and Emergency New Zealand after they investigated a smoke alarm blaring along their street in Invercargill on Tuesday night.

They went for a walk and found a house full of smoke and no-one at home, and called 111, a FENZ spokesperson said.

Fire crews from the Invercargill station were called to the home on Gimblett St, in Waikiwi, at 8.43pm and found the house full of smoke from a cooking fire.

The house was ventilated by firefighters, but there was no damage thanks to the neighbour's quick actions.

READ MORE:

* Working smoke alarm alerts neighbour to fire risk next door

* Smoke alarm and quick thinking neighbour save sleeping Palmerston North man



“Well done for being a nosey neighbour. They absolutely did the right thing for being nosey and going for a look, it was the right thing to do,’’ the spokesperson said.

“And well done to the owners for having smoke alarms, they certainly did their job and that’s what they were there for.’’

The residents of the home arrived while the firefighters were still at the scene, the spokesperson said.