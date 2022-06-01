Gisborne and Hawke's Bay leaders call for government to back $80.5m reinstatement of rail line

A washout on the Wairoa-Gisborne rail line in 2012 led to it being mothballed.

Leaders in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are urging the government to reinstate the Wairoa to Gisborne rail line at a projected cost of $80.5 million.

A final report into the potential reopening of the line, written by a team of consultants funded by the Gisborne District and Hawke’s Bay Regional councils, was sent to various government ministers in late May.

The report was accompanied by a letter from Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz, Wairoa Mayor Craig Little and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chairman Rick Barker.

They said the report was intended to provide the ministers with enough information to enable them to decide if it was worth funding a detailed business case on reopening the Wairoa-Gisborne stretch of line, and to assess the need for more work to make the Napier-Wairoa section more resilient.

“Now that the Napier-Wairoa section has regular log train services established, we believe that it is time to complete the repair and reinstatement of the line through to Gisborne,” the letter said.

SUPPLIED The slip on the Wairoa-Gisborne rail line that would need to be avoided by creating a tunnel.

The line from Napier to Gisborne was mothballed in 2012 after serious storm damage caused several large washouts north of Wairoa. The rail line from Napier as far north as Wairoa was reopened in 2018.

The report estimates the cost of a detailed business case to be $6.38m, and the cost of reinstating the line, including making the Napier-Wairoa section more resilient, to be around $80.5m.

About $25m of that was for a new 500-metre tunnel required to bypass a section of track washed away when a hillside collapsed in November 2021.

The 100-page report said the Wairoa-Gisborne line could be repaired and reinstated within 18 months of work commencing.

SUPPLIED Proposed rail tunnel (in yellow) on Wairoa-Gisborne rail line.

The report noted that KiwiRail had shared information and held discussions with the consultants, but did not endorse the findings. KiwiRail said it found the reinstatement estimates very optimistic, and a detailed business case would be required to get a reliable estimate.

Among the report’s key findings was the continued strong growth in primary production in Gisborne, and the call from the region’s major packhouses producers and transport logistics operators for rail reinstatement.

BETHANY REITSMA/STUFF Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones discusses what will happen to truck drivers as a result of the Napier-Wairoa rail line re-opening.

“These parties are seeing the predicted growth in freight and increasingly strained trucking infrastructure to handle this growth, including continuing growth in 40ft containers for export markets with increasing frustration at lack of Government action to address this problem,” the report said.

It also pointed to the benefits from “reducing growth in trucks on the main state highway making these roads safer, thereby contributing to ‘Road to Zero’ strategy”, and the large reduction in greenhouse gasses if rail was used instead of road.

“We believe that the option for the rail link is important, and will become more so in the future as more consideration is given to environmental and social issues facing our country,” it said.