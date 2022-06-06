Queen's Birthday Honours: Dame Carolyn Henwood and Sir Hugh Rennie

A senior Queen’s Counsel and a retired District Court judge from Wellington have been awarded two of the highest commendations in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Judge Carolyn Henwood was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the state, youth and the arts; and Hugh Rennie QC a Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to governance, the law, business and the community.

“It’s quite nice people care about things I’m working on ... I’m excited, surprised and honoured,” Henwood said in an interview. On his commendation, Rennie said: “I’m a little bit startled.”

Henwood has an extensive CV, holding positions as a District Court judge, a convenor for the NZ Parole Board, and being a member of the International Women’s Judges Association.

In 2004 she established the Henwood Trust to deliver effective strategies for young offenders, and in 2006 she became special advisor for the Te Hurihanga Youth Justice Programme, which aims to prevent youth re-offending. She’s been involved with youth justice issues internationally, and was chairperson of the Confidential Listening and Assistance Service between 2008 and 2015.

In 2016 she chaired a panel that made recommendations to the Government based off testimonies of 1000 survivors of abuse in state care. She’s also a founding member of Circa Theatre, a trustee of the Theatre Artists Charitable Trust, former deputy chairperson of Toi Whakaari, and a distinguished alumnus at Victoria University of Wellington.

Henwood said she was drawn to social justice work because she saw “hot air, and not a lot of results”. “I wanted to make something actually happen. “We go into a moral spin when a young person does something wrong. ... As a judge, that’s not new to me.

“It does concern me how quick we are to turn on young people. ... All my years as a Youth Court judge showed me that young people who offend have many good qualities – but it’s very hard to get a decent outcome for them. To get any resources to wrap them up in is near impossible.”

KEVIN STENT Judge Carolyn Henwood says all her years as a Youth court judge showed her that young people who offend have many good qualities – but it’s very hard to get a decent outcome for them.

Many youth offenders suffered abuse and neglect, were vulnerable and did not have the right tools to function in society. Aotearoa had a poor track record of supporting children, she said, which was what the Henwood Trust was trying to address in advocating for children being in education pathways, stable housing and with loving families.

It was difficult for the Government to change poor outcomes for children without cooperation from communities, she said. Aotearoa needed to look at itself closely to see if it was measuring up in the same ways people thought it was. “Are we really the community we think? ... [Even with the Parliament] protest, ideas coming out of that made me fear for who we were, who we are.”

Rennie has been a leading Queen’s Counsel since 1995 and has worked with major companies and government agencies since the 1960s. He’s engaged in pro bono and community work across the arts, science and sport. He was chairperson of the Chatham Islands Enterprise Trust, and chaired the 1998 inquiry into the Auckland power supply failure.

He has been NZ Counsel to the United Kingdom’s Medical Protection Society, and a director of BNZ, Fisher & Paykel Finance and Fletcher Challenge. His publications include the 2020 book, A Business Revolution – The First Two Decades of National Business Review 1970-1991.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Hugh Rennie is not overly worried about a legal brain drain, but says the numbers of graduates coming through Kiwi law schools did not match the number of “true” legal jobs.

Rennie said litigation was, in many ways, still a “destructive” field to work in. “It’s confrontation, it’s argument. ... I found, generally, it was a pretty positive environment ... But law has changed.”

In his first year of law school, some 50 years ago, just three students were women. He’s seen this change, along with people becoming more specialised in certain types of law, very readily moving between firms, and lawyers being able to promote themselves and even become the subject of TV shows and embedded in pop culture. Lawyers could now compete for clients, and quality of representation had improved. “These are all big changes.”

Rennie was not overly worried about a legal brain drain, but said numbers of graduates coming through Kiwi law schools did not match the number of “true” legal jobs. Those trained in law were working in various fields in Aotearoa, and it was much harder to get hands-on detailed legal work experience.

Lack of resilience was also a concern. While some graduates were able lawyers, they could not cope with the stresses of working in law, Rennie said. “I’ve been able to handle it. But I’ve seen people literally fall apart ... It’s all about integrity, honesty and credibility. The moment that you fail to achieve those things, you might as well get another job. It’s all about trust.”

Rennie said significant issues remained with access to justice, including access to legal aid, which was funded at a “hopelessly inadequate” level. As well as for defendants, the underfunding had negative flow-on effects for lawyers. “There’s this peculiar idea that lawyers shouldn’t be paid a fair sum.”

“No-one expects doctors and nurses ... not to be paid proper wages. We shouldn’t expect that for lawyers, either.”