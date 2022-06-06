Queen's Birthday honours: Dr Collin Tukuitonga – the health expert who has spent decades standing up for Pacific people

Dr Collin Tukuitonga says more effort is needed to protect our most vulnerable communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A leading Pacific health expert has been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday honours.

Dr Collin Tukuitonga, Auckland University’s associate dean of public health, has spent his career, which spans more than five decades, improving and standing up for the lives and health of Pacific people.

His significant contribution to the health and welfare of Pacific people has now been recognised as he is made Knight Companion of the New Zealand order of Merit.

“It’s nice to be recognised, and it’s a humbling experience – but it’s a reflection of the work of many people,” Tukuitonga said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Niue would struggle with Omicron outbreak, expert says

* Omicron NZ: Fears realised as Pasifika make up 42 per cent of Covid-19 hospitalisations

* Pacific vaccination rates pass 99 per cent across several regions



Jason Dorday/Stuff Pacific health expert, Dr Collin Tukuitonga has spent his career improving, and standing up for, the lives of Pacific and Māori people in New Zealand.

“I’ve only just been the spokesperson for a long time. Clearly there’s been a lot of people involved along the way – especially in equity in making sure Pacific and Māori are not left behind,” he said.

“The mahi needs to continue, and we haven’t got there yet.”

Tukuitonga served most of his life in the public health sector, across the Pacific region.

He’s held important roles, including as director-general of the Secretariat of the Pacific Community in New Caledonia, and at the World Health Organisation in Geneva developing international policies for the control of non-communicable disease.

At one point, he was New Zealand’s director of public health, leading the national response to the threat of Sars.

One of his biggest achievements was founding New Zealand’s first Pacific community-owned health clinic – The Fono, and the Pasifika Medical Association.

Tukuitonga was born in Niue, in the village of Alofi, where he stayed until he completed high school.

He moved to Fiji to study at the University of the South Pacific, then later to Fiji School of Medicine where he graduated in 1979.

He worked as a doctor in Lautoka, the western part of Fiji, until he moved to New Zealand with his family in 1987 following the Fiji coup.

David White/Stuff Tukuitonga owned a practice at one point, treating patients out of Massey, in West Auckland.

Tukuitonga said his advocacy work for Pacific and Māori health began after that. He hopes to retire in the next few years.

“When you’re a doctor, you get a lot of opportunities. Plenty of people don’t know this, but I was a real doctor once – I owned a practice at Massey in West Auckland, where I treated patients and I delivered babies.

“My work has taken me to a lot of places, and I’ve enjoyed teaching and working to inspire and motivate Pacific and Māori students to do medicine.”