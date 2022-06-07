Man burnt 'down to the gumboot line' after pouring petrol on bonfire

An Auckland man received burns to 80% of his body after pouring petrol on a bonfire at a friend’s farm.

Preston Cockery, 23, was on his mate’s farm in rural Auckland after work one evening in early April when he poured petrol on a bonfire, which expanded rapidly and engulfed his body in flames.

“I stood there in shock for a moment, then I managed to move away from the fire and began rolling around on the ground.

“I couldn’t feel anything. I think my friends were really freaked out by it, so I just laughed about it while my skin was peeling off,” Cockery said.

“There wasn’t any water around, so I hopped into a cow trough and waited for the helicopter to arrive.”

At the time of the explosion, Cockery had only been wearing shorts and a singlet, which did little to protect him. He said the singlet was completely burnt off by the flames.

Cockery was airlifted by the Auckland Westpac rescue helicopter and taken to Middlemore Hospital’s national burns unit.

He spent the next seven weeks undergoing surgery and skin grafts, where skin from his back was used on his face, arms and legs.

He doesn’t remember much from his first few days in hospital, but was put to sleep while they took the burnt skin off his body.

“I was burnt across the front of my body – from my thighs down to my gumboot line and the top of my arms to the fingertips. My face and neck were also burnt, but not as badly. I was told 80% of my body was burnt.”

Cockery had recently been able to leave hospital and was now recovering at home in Glenfield on Auckland’s North Shore. He said life was “a lot harder” now as he no longer had people there to help him all the time.

“My life’s changed quite a bit since this happened, I was always pretty active, so it’s been hard trying to rest and relax.”

D1NZ/Supplied Cockery has been heavily involved with motor sports over the years.

Cockery had been very involved in the drifting motor sport community, and as soon as he got out of hospital the first place he went was the track.

“I think everyone was surprised to see me again, but I don't want what’s happened to me to get to me too much.”

Due to his injuries, Cockery can no longer work or drive a car, and he said he wasn’t sure how long it would be until he would be able to again.

“At the moment I’m having lots of physio to work on the movement in my arms because they’re really tight from the skin grafts.”

Members of D1NZ, New Zealand drifting championship, had started a Givealittle for Cockery to help him transition through rehabilitation and pay bills while he was off work.

Cockery said he was still in pain from the burns, but found his injuries more annoying than anything else.

“I know recovery is going to take a long time. I’m trying to stay positive because it could’ve been a lot worse.

“I definitely won’t be lighting any fires any time soon – I wouldn’t want to go through that again.”