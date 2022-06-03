Arise pastors resign with over $6m worth of real estate to their names

Megachurch Arise has been accused of abuse and harassment within the organisation.

Leaders Brent, John and Gillian Cameron resigned last Friday, apologising “to all those who have been hurt”.

Two reviews have been launched into allegations interns were “overworked, overwhelmed, and taken advantage of”.

A closer walk with God has also meant a hike up the property ladder for two pastors of the controversial Arise Church.

Brothers John and Brent Cameron stepped down from their positions in the church on May 27 over allegations of abuse and harassment in the organisation. The church, which has 12 branches around New Zealand, has launched two reviews – one into allegations interns at the Arise Church Ministry School were overworked and exploited.

The accusations were first made public by journalist David Farrier on his Webworm platform.

John and Brent have resigned as trustees of the church board, although John will continue with the church in some capacity.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Brent Cameron and his wife Anna own this house in Kennedy’s Bush, Christchurch valued at $1.7m. Their property does not include the house to the right of the picture.

Both pastors have substantial property holdings. John and his wife Gillan, also a pastor, own three properties with Auckland man Kenneth Stewart.

One in Te Puia Drive, Porirua, is estimated to be worth about $1.4 million and a property in Boulcott, Lower Hutt, is worth about $930,000, according to Quotable Value. The couple also own an $850,000 property in Rolleston, southwest of Christchurch.

Christchurch-based Brent and his wife Anne own two properties, one in Kennedy’s Bush in the Cashmere Hills, worth about $1.7m, and another in Queenstown thought to be worth about $1.5m.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff John Cameron and his wife Gillian own a $1.4m property (pictured) in Porirua, Wellington.

It’s not known what the church paid John, Gillian and Brent in salaries but the salary bill for the executive management team in the year ended December 31, 2020, was $1.8m, which works out to an average salary of $90,000 for each of the 20 positions.

John is not shy about talking to his flock about money. One of his sermon’s, available online, suggests “God’s will for your finances is that you will have enough for what you need and more than enough to help others.”

Supplied Pastor Brent Cameron has resigned his position with the Arise church.

In the sermon, he said God did not intend “for you to have a mansion” but “God hates poverty”.

People had to show they could “steward” what money they had before they would be given more, he said.

“We judge people who have money. It could be they are more faithful than us and further along the journey.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Brent Cameron and his wife Anna can retreat to this $1.5m property near Queenstown.

Tithing was a basic test of stewardship of money and of faithfulness, he said.

Arise was founded in Wellington by John Cameron in 2002 and is a registered charitable trust.

Its accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020, show it had an income of about $13m, consisting mainly of donations ($12.34m). It made $167,000 in student fees and $167,532 from rents.

KEVIN STENT John Cameron and wife Gillian own one of these new townhouses worth about $1m each in Lower Hutt.

Its main expenses were events and services ($1.6m), support services and administration ($2m) and pastoral care and support personnel ($5.1m). It had net assets of about $20m.

The big cost items under support services were hospitality ($166,000), travel and accommodation ($264,000) and support for guests ($30,572).

John and Brent were approached for comment but did not respond.