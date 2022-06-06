Tapanui woman's love for her community earns her a Queen's Service Medal

Tapanui woman Barbara Hanna describes herself as a sticker.

She likes to stick to things.

When she came to the west Otago town 53 years ago, she decided she loved it and hasn’t left since.

“When you live in a community, you do things for your community.”

It’s because of her commitment that she is to receive the Queen’s Service Medal for services to the community in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Hanna felt overwhelmed when she was told of the award.

But it is easy for her to commit herself to so many things in the town because she feels like Tapanui is her permanent place.

Growing up with teachers for parents, Hanna moved around a lot. It was only when she got married and moved to Tapanui that she felt like that was where she was meant to be.

She has carried on the family tradition and has been a teacher at Blue Mountain College for the past 30 years.

In the half-decade Hanna has spent in the town, she has given significant voluntary services to the Tapanui and Clutha District communities.

As chairperson of the West Otago Community Board since 2010, she has been a major force behind projects such as the erection of a cellphone tower, the purchase of a backup generator for the community centre, welcome signs at Heriot and Tapanui, and liaising with the district council on the building of flood barriers, and constriction of a local aged-care and medical centre.

The board is now in the process of consultation with the public on the future of West Otago for the next 10 years.

Hanna has held numerous administration roles with the Blue Mountain College, West Otago and Otago Country Netball Union over 50 years.

She has been active at the regional level as a member on the Netball Otago Incorporated board.

For the past 40 years, Hanna has been involved with the West Otago Theatrical Society as a founding member, and as been production secretary, wardrobe manager, choreographer, secretary and president.

For this year’s 40th anniversary of the society, she will be the production manager for their production of Phantom of the Opera.

For many years, Hanna has also organised the Tapanui Christmas Parade, and has been a member of many committees organising major one-off local events such as the 2013 Goldfield Heritage Trust Cavalcade.