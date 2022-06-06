Despite 400 restored war memorials, end is not yet in sight for Queen's Birthday honouree

Ann Robbie holds the two community service awards she received in 2021 for her work on war memorials.

Despite the sheer number of Southland war memorials Ann Robbie has already restored, she believes she will never run out of them.

Her passion for restoration began in the 1970s when she was learning bagpipes. She would see the memorials in all sorts of places, like halls, and got intrigued about what they were.

Then, in the 1990s, when she discovered none of them had been documented, she decided to do something about it.

“I got inquisitive – some were in disrepair, so I started to restore them.”

READ MORE:

* World War II honours board found in school storage area

* Southland servicemen and women in World War I remembered in book

* Soldier silhouettes to help fund restoration work on Southland war memorials



Now, Robbie is to receive the Queen’s Service Medal for service to historical research in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

For the past 30 years, she has played a leading role in locating, recording, and the preservation and restoration of war memorials from WWI and WWII across the Southland region.

She has identified and catalogued more than 400 memorials, ranging from large public cenotaphs and gates to small memorial boards.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Ann Robbie had silhouette wooden cut out soldiers made and sold them to raise money for her restoration work on war memorials last year.

Robbie is currently working on nine memorials in different stages of repair, but the end of her restoration career is not yet in sight.

“I think it will be an ongoing thing.”

Ideally, Robbie would like to see all memorials together in one place, like a military museum. A place where everyone can see and enjoy them.

“That’s what they were made for.”

The current location of the war memorials she has restored have been compiled into Southland’s Kia Mate Toa database, an initiative to enable Southlanders to understand the service and sacrifice of Southland’s soldiers.

Robbie was taken aback when she got the news of receiving a QSM.

“I asked my husband, ‘Do you think I should?’, and he said, ‘Yes, you deserve it’.”

One of her proudest moments was discovering the historic World War I McKenzie Brothers Memorial on Bluff Hill.

Supplied The group, including Ann Robbie, who found the McKenzie brothers Memorial on Bluff Hill.

Robbie was part of the group who dedicated their time to find the fallen memorial, and they were told they’d never find it.

But on a sunny November day last year, the group found it, and now they have been given the go-ahead from the Invercargill City Council to make a heritage trail to it.

Robbie has also provided her services as a bagpiper at Anzac Day services and funerals in Southland for more than 45 years.

She has tutored young pipers in the City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band and played with the Winton and Districts Waimatuku Pipe Bands.

Robbie felt humbled by the Queen’s Birthday Honour and wanted to thank everyone who had supported her, stopped her on the street, and offered their time and donations to her cause.