Man behind Lake Taupo rock carvings and 'father of waka ama' recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

SUPPLIED Matahi Brightwell’s carving of tipuna, the navigator Ngatoroirangi, at Mine Bay, Lake Taupō. (File photo)

The master carver behind Taupō’s Māori rock carvings has always felt close to the ocean, attributing it to his ancestral links.​

This same connection has guided Matahi Avauli Brightwell (Kāti Huirapa, Ngāti Toa, Te Roro-o-te-Rangi, Ngāti Tunohopu, Rongowhakaata​) through his work with revitalising waka ama.

Brightwell, who turns 70 next month, has been named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to waka ama.

STEPH RANGI/STUFF Matahi Brightwell reaching out to the Lake Taupō carving he completed more than 40 years ago. (File photo)

In 1980, he and his cousin carved the likeness of his tipuna, the navigator Ngatoroirangi, onto the cliff face at Mine Bay on Lake Taupō.

For Brightwell, carving and Waka Ama are synonymous and both are an art. “You can’t separate waka ama from art, because the art of building canoes, of making paddles is an artform.”

Pointing to a giant 5-metre by 5-metre carving of Polynesian demi-god Māui, he says that is who started waka ama.

“My father-in-law told me Māui is the origin of outrigger canoes in the world. He invented waka ama.”

Recognised as a Tohunga Tarai Waka (master canoe builder), in 1985 he completed the building of Hawaikinui-1, a 22m, eight-tonne double-hulled canoe in Tahiti which he sailed to Rarotonga and New Zealand with a crew of five under the captaincy of Tahitian traditional navigator Francis Cowan.

This journey replicated Māori migration from East Polynesia to New Zealand in the 14th century and saw him awarded the Blue Water Medal by then Governor-General Sir Paul Reeves.

Supplied Matahi Brightwell helped build and then sail Hawaikinui-1 from Tahiti to Rarotonga and then New Zealand under captaincy of Tahitian traditional navigator Francis Cowan.

Brightwell travelled the country reintroducing waka ama to Māori communities as the founding president of the first Waka Ama Club, the Mareikura Canoe Club, growing it to the 87 clubs nationwide today.

“Now there are thousands of paddles in this country from that concept of Māui,” he said. “I am the founding president. I am the father of the sport.”

The 25th anniversary held three years ago, drew 40 secondary schools from around New Zealand.

He has attended every National Sprint Championship since 1990, adding Lake Karāpiro today hosts twice as many competitors compared to Surf Lifesaving, four times more than rowing and 20 times more than kayaking.

Wellington City Council Master carver Matahi Brightwell restoring a pouwhenua at Tawatawa Reserve in Wellington

Brightwell is a member of the New Zealand Waka Ama Hall of Fame and was named Māori Sports Coach of the Year in 2002.

His waka ama work in South Auckland, also saw him bestowed the Samoan high chief title of Avauli in 1998.

He attributed the success of the waka ama movement to its “cultural essence” – te reo Maori is widely spoken at events – and its physical connection to the oceans, lakes and rivers.

“So that's probably why the Queen likes me, I suppose I've enriched New Zealand culture.”