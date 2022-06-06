Southlander undeterred by hardships recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

Sandra Vaeluaga Borland with some frozen meals in her freezer prepared for people in need. Borland is to be a Member of the NZ Order of Merit for Queen's Birthday Honours, for her services to nursing and the Pacific community.

Sandra means helper of mankind.

And that is exactly what Sandra Vaeluaga Borland seems to be, which is probably why she has been named a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year.

Borland was receiving the honour for her services to the Pasifika community and to nursing.

READ MORE:

* Queen's Birthday Honours: Sporting legends, healthcare professionals and musicians top the 2021 list

* 'Need, not creed,' Nun who served Wellington community dies

* Nurse leader and educator Jenny Carryer still has much to accomplish



Despite going through many hardships in her life, her family says it never deterred her from keeping an eye out for those in need.

“I lost my first husband, and three days later our son died of cot death.

“But God’s been good to me,” Borland said.

She said she would not have been able to do so much for other people if it was not for the constant support of her second husband Richard.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Sandra Vaeluaga Borland, right, with her sister Pauline Smith, left, who last year was a recipient of Member of the NZ Order of Merit, and their mum Raylene Patterson. Borland is holding a photograph of dad Fou Vaeluaga.

Borland’s sister is author Pauline Smith, who received the same honour for the New Year’s Honours in 2021,

Smith said Borland was known to always have a freezer full of containers of food ready to go in case anyone was hungry.

“I think Sandy’s got this award because on the coalface she does what happens in that freezer – she goes out and meets people in the community at their point of need.

“And it’s not just nursing needs that she fills, it’s if they’re lonely, if they’re hungry, if they need someone just to talk to, like a whole wraparound service,” Smith said.

Robyn Edie/stuff Sandra Vaeluaga Borland of Invercargill, is to be a member of the NZ Order of Merit for Queen's Birthday Honours, for services to nursing and the Pacific community.

Since 2004, she has been a part of the Pacific Island Case Management Team of the Southern District Health Board.

Borland was at the foreground when Dr George Ngaei recognised the Pasifika community of Southland felt isolated and hesitant to ask for help for their medical needs.

Pacific Islands Advisory Charitable Trust​ (PIACT) provides health services to the Southland community in a culturally responsive manner.

After PIACT was established by Ngaei, through the clinic Borland supplied items to Pacific families in need including bedding, furniture, food parcels and home-cooked meals.

She has been a member of several advisory boards including those relating to sexual health, asthma and vaccination.

Mum Raylene Patterson said Borland was a born nurse.

“I think Sandra’s always been caring; she was going to be a nurse by the time she was three years old,” she said.

She once met a stranger in Bluff who was freezing in their cold house and couldn’t afford curtains, so Sandy went out and bought her some curtains, Patterson said.

When dad Fou Vaeluaga had an accident and his hand became deformed, the district nurse would come to change the bandages and Borland would help out, she said.

Borland has been the vice president of PACIFICA Invercargill since 2014. She was president between 2010 and 2011, and vice secretary between 2011 and 2014.

Through PACIFICA, she led a drive to support Samoa through the measles outbreak in 2019, communicating with nurses in Samoa to gather baby products, baby baths, Vaseline, and disposable items, and liaising with a local freight company for delivery.

Borland has also received Kiwibank’s Local Hero Award in 2019 and a Nursing Excellence Award in 2010.