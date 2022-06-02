Māori carving dating from 1800s recovered after being stolen from Kaiapoi Pā

Waimakariri police have found a large carving of historical and cultural significance that was stolen from the Kaiapoi Pā on Preeces Rd last week.

A historical and culturally significant Māori carving more than 120 years old has been recovered after it was stolen from a site in North Canterbury.

The carving was taken from the Kaiapoi Pā on Preeces Rd last week, police said.

The site is significant for local and tribal history and the monument dated back to the late 1800s.

Police searching a house in Leithfield Beach on Wednesday found several stolen items, including the carved monument.

READ MORE:

* Māori carving found in bushes after being stolen from Auckland apartment building

* Precious greenstone mere stolen from Auckland Museum cabinet



Jeffrey White-Parsons, 40, was charged in relation to the stolen artefact and appeared via video-link in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday. White-Parsons also faces other charges including burglary and obtaining by deception.

White-Parsons applied for bail, but this was denied by Judge Brian Callaghan. He was remanded in custody to appear again on June 20.

“Police are thrilled to have found the artefact and be able to return it to its rightful place in the community,” a police spokesperson said.