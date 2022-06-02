Māori carving dating from 1800s recovered after being stolen from Kaiapoi Pa

Waimakariri police have found a large carving of historical and cultural significance that was stolen from the Kaiapoi Pa on Preeces Rd last week.

The carving was taken from the Kaiapoi Pa on Preeces Rd last week, police said.

The site is significant for local and tribal history and the monument dated back to the late 1800s.

Police searching an address in Leithfield Beach on Wednesday found a number of stolen items, including the carved monument.

A 40-year-old man, already facing charges of burglary, is appearing in Christchurch District Court on Thursday, and further charges have been laid in relation to the stolen artefact, a police spokesperson said.

“Police are thrilled to have found the artefact and be able to return it to its rightful place in the community.”