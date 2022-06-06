Queen's Birthday Honours: Rob Mills, the vet who has become the go-to-guy for injured native birds

New Plymouth Vet Group chief executive Dr Robert Mills has been awarded a Queen’s Birthday Honour for his voluntary contribution to conservation and wildlife care in Taranaki.

The first thing Dr Rob Mills did when an albatross arrived in his vet clinic was ‘’phone a friend”.

The albatross had been blown off course by bad weather and ended up at the New Plymouth Vet Clinic totally exhausted, Mills, 63, the clinic’s chief executive said.

For his voluntary contribution to conservation and wildlife care in Taranaki, Mills has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Mills doesn’t know who nominated him, saying an email came “out of the blue”. He said: “I wondered if it was spam.’’

The tired albatross survived.

After calling the Wildbase Hospital at Massey University Mills gave the bird intravenous fluids, got some sugar and energy into it before parcelling it up and delivering it to Wildbase in Palmerston North.

That was the rarest bird Mills has seen in more than 20 years of his clinic becoming the go-to place for injured native birds.

Mills sees a lot of kererū. They fly into windows.

He gives the bird pain relief, anaesthetises it and assesses it.

“They have a very common fracture when they fly into a window, collar bones. As long as the collar bone is intact we can get them right and get them into rehab.’’

supplied Mills and vet Anne Terrill look after a moulting blue penguin.

Mills also sees quite a few ruru, or morepork. They have either been stuck in a parapara tree or hurt by a cat, he said.

“Cats are a pain. We definitely do see a bunch of cat injuries.’’

He doesn’t look after many tūī, but if he does it's because of a cat injury.

And in the moulting season there are a few blue penguins, he said.

“Because when they’re moulting they can’t go out to sea, so they’re on land, and it’s usually after someone’s dog is running free and has retrieved a poor penguin. They end up in Wellington Zoo.’’

Mills has one or two native birds brought in every week, but during nesting time he also sees other birds as well, such as thrushes that have been caught by a cat.

“We are literally the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.’’

Since 2000 he’s developed a native bird care and treatment programme, built up records of what happens to the birds, the type of injuries and has developed protocols.

“I guess we’ve just become that go-to place. DOC have come to rely on us.’’

About six years ago, there was a massive weather bomb offshore, which blew in ‘’literally thousands’’ of prion, a small seabird, Mills said.

“The vast majority of them were washed up and dead on East End Beach. We ended up with more than 100 in here. They are native to New Zealand but you or I would never see them as they’re always out to sea.

“People were literally scooping them up. DOC took a bunch of them back out to sea and let them go. If you did the percentages it wasn’t great, but that was definitely all hands to the pump. The place was over run with birds.’’

Mills has worked at the vet clinic for 41 years, starting out working with large animals, before migrating over to small animals. And birds.

He has told wife Dawn and their son Andrew, an engineer in Houston, Texas, about his honour.

But everyone else will have to wait until they see it in the paper, he said.