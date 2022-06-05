Stuff's Photographer of the Year finalists showcase their favourite pictures

Here are the funniest wildlife photos of the year.

Four Stuff visual journalists are competing for Photographer of the Year in the 2022 Voyager Media Awards. They tell Virginia Fallon about their favourite entries, and the stories behind the images.

Ross Giblin recently retired after a 45-year career behind the lens while based in Wellington.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Francis Stewart, who also goes by the name the Anointed Created Adel, was sleeping in his car when he first moved to Wellington last year. He started volunteering at The Free Store and has since become a supervisor.

“Francis Stewart was living out of a car when he heard about The Free Store at St Peters’ Church. He went there for help, but now he’s a supervisor who collects surplus food from shops.

“He was such a nice guy who opened up about his incredible story. All his views are really deeply held, his philosophy on life is very genuine, and I think that comes across in the photo; all those religious symbols like the pew, the light, the hands helped make it.

“Some clever interior designer made those halo lights to hang in the church. The only way to get him and the halo in shot was by squishing myself on the floor and hoping for the best.

“It seems like I’ve spent most of my life lying on the ground. New cameras have a little swivel screen but others don’t, so you’re either shooting blind or lying on the ground or both like I did here.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Olympic hopeful 100 and 200m sprinter Joseph Millar using a water spray to cool down during a training session at Newtown Park.

“Joseph Millar was New Zealand’s fastest man and I followed him in his quest to qualify for the Olympics – unfortunately a knee injury meant he had to pull out.

“He has trouble cooling down, so on a hot summery day to regulate his body temperature he sprays himself with water. It was beautifully backlit and this crowd of swirling mist made some sort of weird cloud around him.

“Joseph was a great sport. Top people in minority sports are really good to work with because they often don't get a lot of coverage and tend to work on their own.

“I think it’s a fairly solo existence for them. Is it the same being a photographer? Not really.”

Auckland-based Ricky Wilson has been a visual journalist for six years.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A spider monkey looks on as Prime Minister Jacinda Adern unveils the $37m Auckland recovery fund.

“The Prime Minister was unveiling a voucher system for Aucklanders to go to the zoo, Motat, etc. and her press secretary set it up in front of the spider monkey enclosure.

“The photographers were joking we had to get a pic of a monkey in the background and her in the foreground.

“I took about 20 frames in a row and this is the one frame where it paused from eating and opened its mouth.

“It's as if it’s saying: “look! Oh wow, it’s Jacinda Adern!””

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Elaine Cowlin and Dylan Lewis have had over 300 rabbits at their shared property in Mt Eden.

“This woman owned a house in Mt Albert and had 300 rabbits on her property. She got an order from the council to get rid of them all. By the time we got there she had already got rid of some, but there were still 100 left.

“You can see the look of her face is sort of “what am I going to do with all these bloody rabbits?

“She was so lovely and keen to chat. I love the evening light in this photo; we’d tried a couple of times to get her during the day.

“I think I was up on the footpath when I took this photograph. It was a last minute one, we were leaving, and I just turned around and thought it was perfect: click.”

Kevin Stent has been a photographer for about 30 years and is based in Wellington.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Anti-mandate protesters led by motorcyclists make their way through Wellington on Willis Street.

“This was the beginning of it all, the anti-vax protest. There'd been word there was going to be a big protest, and I was dubious about it because we often hear that, but this was huge.

“I was in a bar upstairs on the corner of Willis and Mercer St when they came down the road, just that old thing about being in the right place at the right time. It was absolutely deafening and quite freaky.

“I was trying to do video as well but because they were doing burnouts so long I could do both.

“You're never sure what you're going to get when you go to a news job, but this was big. It had a real feel to it and everyone was on edge. The picture says it all: it’s quite dramatic, eye-catching and shows the bikes and crowds.

“All everyone was talking about in town was the bikes that day so in this photo you've got it all.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Firefighters at the aftermath of a large house fire on Austin Street, Mt Victoria on Wednesday evening.

“This shot was taken during the aftermath of a fire; the reason he’s silhouetted is that another fireman had his flashlight out.

“It’s nice going to breaking news or events where you don't know what you're going to get because we do a lot of stuff that’s planned; telling people to stand here or do that, do this.

“I could have got a few photos and walked away, but I stuck at it and something good came out of it.”

David White has been a photographer since 1988 and is based in Auckland.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Protesters at the so-called freedom picnic in Auckland where Brian Tamaki spoke.

“This was taken during the anti-mandate protests in Auckland mid 2021. Brian Tamaki’s Destiny Church was having illegal gatherings in the Domain and there was a very strong anti-media feeling there.

“This one guy wouldn’t stop standing in front of the camera and giving the bird; as much as you want to protect your colleagues you feel compelled to shoot it.

“I’d never been in a situation like this. Usually it's the police trying to block your access, but this was the first time a crowd of New Zealanders thought we were evil and helping the Government sell people a lie.

“The past few years have been an amazing time to be a press photographer. It’s such a privilege to be able to document this stuff.”

David White/Stuff Hundreds of cars queue for hours to get tested at the Ōtara testing centre.

“This is a drone shot of the Ōtara Covid testing centre during the second lockdown of last year when Delta began to rear its head.

“It shows how seriously people were taking the pandemic and how long they were prepared to line up for; one guy had been sitting there with his family for 3.5 hours.

“I just wanted to portray a sense of the amount of people turning up on a daily basis and the work the testing people had to get through. They were completely overrun, but they did a great job.”