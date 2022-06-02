Southern police proud of 25% national female milestone

Southland’s first female armed offenders squad member packed on 11 kilos of muscle to make the grade.

For the first time ever, a quarter of New Zealand’s police are female, and Invercargill constable Jesse Raukawa is proud to be one of them.

Raukawa (Ngāti Tūwharetoa), 31, is the Southland armed offenders squad medic. But if she was born a generation earlier, she may have been immediately ruled out from joining police: her own father was too short to join the force.

Thankfully the height requirement was now gone, she said.

However, Raukawa believed female confidence was the biggest barrier to more women joining the police.

“It’s hard to think of barriers because I was always a tomboy. But maybe [women] could be scared of dangerous aspects of the job.”

Part of Raukawa’s motivation to join the police was to stop drink-driving. She was injured and her friend was killed in a 2009 crash, where the driver was five times over the youth alcohol limit.

While motivated to join the police, knowing she faced a gruelling physical test to get on the armed offenders squad, she put 11kgs of muscle onto her 164cm frame in a year.

Sexist comments mostly only came from intoxicated females, Raukawa said. When she was dealing with a male “criminal” during an armed offenders job, the man was often more positive with her “because they’re not trying to be the alpha male”.

There are 12 police districts. Not including a new class of graduates from Wednesday, 24.7% of southern police district (Southland and Otago) officers are female.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Constable Jesse Raukawa says whenever she hears sexist comments from the public, it’s usually from an intoxicated woman.

This week’s graduating class brought about the 25% national milestone.

Tasman district (Marlborough, Nelson and West Coast) has the lowest female percentage, at 22.6% or 82 officers.

Waitematā is highest with 28.3%, or 233 female officers.

The head of southern police district’s criminal investigation branch, detective inspector Shona Low, marks 31 years as an officer next month.

“I probably did not experience a boys’ club in police, but I would say you get accustomed or acclimatised to how things are,” Low said.

“Looking back I think I had more challenges than I realise.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Police are reaching a new milestone with the graduation of 74 new constables on Wednesday. For the first time ever the proportion of female police officers across police will reach 25 %.

Before embarking as a teacher in Europe, Africa and Asia, Low knew she would return to New Zealand and join the police. With the help of mentors, show rose through the ranks and is the district crime manager for Southland and Otago.

She remembered a tough start to the recruiting process.

From her memory, part of the physical requirement was to run 3.2 kilometres in 16 minutes. Low was a minute too slow on her first attempt. “I’m not built for speed,” she said.

Police had seen the flow-on benefit of a female recruitment push in the past few years, as more females were in the public-facing frontline groups now, Low said.

The next push in Southland and Otago would be to get more women into leadership roles, the armed offenders, search and rescue, and police negotiation squads, she said.

Commissioner Andrew Coster said if police continued to recruit to match “our demographics”, it was projected that 40% of officers would be female in 10 years time.