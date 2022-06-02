Dog rescued from pound finally finds forever home more than three years later

A loveable Labrador called Humphrey has finally found a new home after spending three years in the care of a Christchurch dog sanctuary.

Humphrey, initially called Hunter, spent three years in the care of Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust staff volunteers and foster team.

Trust general manager Bridget Paterson said every year, hundreds of dogs in Canterbury are impounded through no fault of their own, after being surrendered or abandoned by owners. In this unfortunate situation, the fate for the majority is euthanasia.

But since 1982, thousands of dogs have been given a second chance by the Christchurch eastern suburbs trust.

Paterson said Humphrey’s story began for Dogwatch when he arrived in December 2018, rescued from the Ashburton Pound.

Supplied Humphrey the Labrador had challenging behaviour as a result of his tough start in life

A year earlier, he had been gifted as a Christmas present to a child before being chained up in a yard and left on his own.

“Lacking the care, attention, and social skills a growing dog so desperately needs meant Humphrey quickly retreated into his own isolated world,” Paterson said.

Humphrey was “extremely damaged and desperately in need of help” when he arrived at Dogwatch without socialisation skills or impulse control. He would pace and pant frantically before “exploding in a whirlwind of activity”, she said.

He was fearful of other dogs and suspicious of people and unable to settle calmly or sleep soundly.

The Dogwatch team set about a programme of care and behavioural retraining by gradually introducing basic life skills, lead skills, socialisation and acceptance of other dogs and people.

Supplied Humphrey the Labrador spent more than three years in foster care with the Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust before being adopted.

Ali Schist, a long-time Dogwatch supporter who had lost her own dog of 13 years only a few months earlier, saw the call for fostering Humphrey on Facebook and took him in.

Schist said Humphrey’s behaviour was still an enormous challenge; he would wake suddenly in fright and be nervous with everyday things such as a television or vacuum cleaner.

“I remember one particularly challenging and exhausting day when Humphrey seemed exceptionally difficult,” she said.

“Our Dogwatch trainer reminded me he wasn’t purposefully being naughty, just going through a tough time adapting from his early life experiences,” Ali said.

She realised she needed to respond with extra love and patience and his behaviour improved.

”He slowly turned into the most adorable little guy and so much fun to have around. He became a constant source of joy and sometimes a little mischief. I couldn’t love him more if I tried.”

She took on the foster role for a couple of months, but it turned into two-and--a-half years before a couple who bonded with him immediately put their hands up to adopt him.

After three years and three months – or 1190 days in the care of Dogwatch – Humphrey began his trial adoption and is now living his very best life enjoying daily walks, the beach, playing and going on road trips with his new family.

Humphrey is on Instagram at helloohumphrey and people can donate to Dogwatch at www.dogwatch.co.nz.