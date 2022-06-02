Water a worry for proposed Whiskey Creek subdivision

John Anderson is one of the Palmerston North residents objecting to a proposed residential development over the back fence off Meadowbrook Drive.

Flood-prone land on the edge of Palmerston North is posing an unexpected challenge for potential developers – ensuring there is sufficient water supply for planned homes.

Resource management commissioners are hearing a proposal from Flygers Investment Group to rezone a 41 hectare block of land called Whiskey Creek.

About 13ha next to the Cloverlea neighbourhood of Meadowbrook Drive is proposed for a housing subdivision of 150 to 160 homes.

The development would include earthworks to deepen and restore the ephemeral Whiskey Creek stream and build up the land for housing above the flood level.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Anderson is worried residential development will spoil his views, but it’s been argued at a hearing there are many activities already allowed on the land zoned for rural use would be more intrusive.

Lawyer for the District Plan change requestor, Morgan Slyfield, said the development would help the city overcome a shortage of residential greenfield sections, providing a range of housing options.

A range of witnesses have argued the flood risks can be resolved, and that the proposed 10ha area to be rezoned for conservation and amenity will help restore ecological values in the currently rural land.

But the issue of water supply had not been identified until the council’s three waters activities manager Jacques Mik investigated.

He found water pressures in the neighbourhood already dropped below standards at summertime peaks.

Up to another 160 households connected to the city’s water supply in that area would drop pressures further.

Mik suggested the deficiency in water supply should be fixed before housing was built.

Slyfield said the fact there was not presently an ability to supply sufficient water to the development was not known before Mik’s investigation.

Projects to fix it, such as duplication of the water main, could take three to five years to occur.

That was out of keeping with an ambition put by Flygers director Grant Higgins, which was to gain consents to start moving earth next summer, in 2022/23.

Slyfield said there was no need for the commissioners to include any stronger provisions about water supply before development could begin.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The rural outlook enjoyed by residents on the edge of Palmerston North could be replaced with a residential subdivision.

He said the council should have raised the problem before it put the proposed plan change out for public submissions.

Given the issue had not been raised by any submitters either, it was difficult to justify substantial changes to the whole proposal at the hearing, Slyfield said.

Flygers urban design witness Andrew Burns tackled many of the nearby residents’ objections about the effect the development would have in blocking their sunlight, privacy and views.

Responses to those worries included a building setback of 3m from their boundaries, a 5m height restriction ensuring they would not have double-storey homes overlooking them, and an alignment of side fences to ensure they did not have more than one house over the back fence.

Burns said homes would be better neighbours than some of the activities that could already happen on the edge of the rural zone.

It would be permitted for someone to grow a 25m shelter belt against their boundaries, for example, that would completely cut off their sunlight, he said.

He said there would be some loss of views, with some submitters explaining they could see as far as Mt Ruapehu on a clear day.

But Burns said views were not protected in the District Plan, and were considered “borrowed” amenity.

The hearing continues on Friday with the balance of the requestor’s case, more of the 28 submitters speaking, including Ngāti Tūranga Hapū, and city council evidence.