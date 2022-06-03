'My everything and so much more': Kiwi woman found dead at Welsh tanning salon

Piata Tauwhare, 30, from Hokitika, was found dead at a tanning salon in Swansea, Wales, where she had recently moved with her husband Ifan Jones.

A Kiwi woman who recently moved to Wales with her new husband was found dead inside a tanning booth.

Piata Tauwhare, 30, was found dead at a tanning salon in Lextan, Swansea, South Wales on May 28. She had been booked in for an 11-minute session.

The mental health support worker, from Hokitika on the West Coast, collapsed to the ground in her upstanding tanning booth where she lay undiscovered for nearly two hours, before her mother-in-law found her.

Tauwhare and Welshman Ifan Jones married in September after meeting about two years ago in Bristol.

They moved back to Jones’ hometown of Swansea where they hoped to begin life as a young couple.

Jones told Stuff his wife’s death had left him “up crying every night”.

Supplied Ifan Jones and his wife Piata Tauwhare met in Bristol before moving to his native Swansea after they were married.

Her death had “destroyed” him, he said.

“She was an amazing lady and still is.”

Jones said in tributes on social media Tauwhare was the “best thing to ever happen to me” and was “my everything and so much more”.

“I just thank every person who has messaged me and asked how I am. Love you all.”

Tauwhare booked her tanning session on Saturday afternoon for 1.45pm but failed to return home or answer Ifan’s calls.

He asked his mother who visited the salon to see if Tauwhare had left her phone behind.

A staff member confirmed she had a tan in one of the salon’s booths but that it was now empty. On her way out, she was chased by the worker who said Tauwhare had been using a different booth, and that the door was locked.

She was laying motionless in the booth when it was opened.

Supplied Ifan Jones says he’s been “destroyed” by his wife’s sudden death.

“The fact that she lay undiscovered for nearly two hours breaks my heart,” Jones told The Sun.

Brother Awatea Tauwhare said the family was overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support they had received.

It was believed Tauwhare suffered a cardiac arrest while inside the tanning booth, but this had yet to be confirmed.

Detective Inspector Gareth Jones said South Wales police were called about 4.05pm by the Welsh Ambulance Service following reports the body of a woman had been found at a commercial premises on Carmarthen Rd, Fforestfach.

Emergency services attended and found the body of a woman in her 30s, he said.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, it was believed.

Her family was raising money for Tauwhare’s body to be flown home to New Zealand.

A tribute message on the fundraising page said she was a “beautiful lady inside and out.”

“The most glowing smile, aura and heart the rest of us could only wish for.

“Anyone who has ever had the pleasure to grace the presence of Piata Tauwhare will know that she was one of the kindest and purest souls they have ever and will ever remember.

“Her gleaming smile, eternally set on her sun-kissed face will live happily in our hearts forever.”

She was a compassionate, selfless woman, putting others first, even when she couldn't understand a word her Welsh friends were saying, the post read.

“Pi was the most caring, special daughter, sister, cousin, friend and wife. She left an impression on us all and for some of us that don't know what to do or what to say, we can leave an impression of our own.

“The void her sparkling, radiant, infectious smile has left behind will never be filled but we want Piata's sense of affection, tenderness and goodwill to live on.”

A spokesperson for Lextan tanning salons confirmed a customer died while at its Fforestfach salon.

“We give our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends, and we have also offered counselling to any affected staff.”