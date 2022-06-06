How the Baháʼí faith came to Waihōpai

Sue Whitley has been researching how far the Baha'i faith has progressed in Invercargill since the 70s.

In the 70s two sisters shifted to Invercargill to spread the word of the Baháʼí faith.

Now, 50 years later one of the sisters will return down south to see how the flourishing community she helped to establish has fared.

On Monday, a special conference was held in Invercargill to trace how far the faith has come in Waihōpai.

The Baháʼí faith is a religion that teaches the essential worth of all religions and the unity of all people. It was established by Baháʼu'lláh in ancient Persia (present-day Iran) in the 19th century.

Siblings Jill Kinraid Cookson and Winsome Kinraid were attending the annual National Baháʼí Convention in Auckland when there was a call for pioneers in the early 70s.

“So, they were asking people to pioneer to various parts of New Zealand,” Cookson said.

This was because at that time there were Baháʼís in the main cities like Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, but not in the smaller areas of the country.

The sisters were first introduced to the faith by their mother, who had grown up in a strict Brethren household.

“She met a man ... she was on a bus, and he started chatting to her as Baháʼís do ... and he told her about the Baháʼí faith.

“Then she found out that an elderly friend of ours in Wellington was also a Baháʼí and so she just sort of followed up from there,” Cookson said.

It took their dad another six years to embrace the faith though, and it was through a Baháʼí conference being held in Fiji.

“He’d been around Baháʼís since my mother had become a Baháʼí.”

He felt very touched by the way the Baháʼís welcomed him, Cookson said.

The Kinraid siblings, who were in their twenties, thought it would a good idea to shift to Invercargill, and so they rented a two-bedroom flat on Yarrow St and joined various community events and groups to get to know the townspeople.

Supplied Jill Kinraid Cookson today at age 71, in her Hawke’s Bay home.

Through word of mouth, they started to share their faith in the southern city.

Supplied The Southland Times article on the BahÃ¡'Ã­ faith from January 13, 1973.

The Southland Times ended up writing a story on January 13, 1973, about how the faith had started to spread in Invercargill with the help of the sisters.

After the article came out, the landlord for the Yarrow St rental was not happy learning this about his tenants.

“The landlord was really unhappy with us because he was a staunch Christian, and he didn’t think anybody other than Christians could be nice people,” Cookson said.

Two sisters in their early twenties flatting together alone was unusual for that time, she said.

By 1974, Cookson had fallen in love with her husband Ian Cookson at a Baháʼí youth conference in Ōtaki and decided to move to Auckland with him to get married.

“Initially we [the Kinraid sisters] went there because there was only one other Baháʼí in Invercargill, but by the time that I left, there was at least 12 Baháʼís.

Because a reasonable community of Baháʼís had been built in Invercargill, Cookson felt it was OK for her to leave, she said.

Sue Whitley has been hard at work putting in days at the Invercargill Library archives to trace how the Baháʼí faith came to Invercargill and how it progressed for the conference on Monday.

The Southland Times’ article from 1973 was the earliest mention of the faith in Invercargill that she found.

There were about 35 people of various different nationalities that followed the faith in Invercargill currently, she said.

However, many Baháʼís have come and gone in between now and the 70s, Whitley said.

She estimated there were about 3000 Baháʼís living in Aotearoa.

New Yorker Dorothy Spinney was the first Baháʼí to arrive in Aotearoa in 1912.