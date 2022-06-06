Rowing star Emma Twigg receives Queen's Birthday honour

Rowing star Emma Twigg has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

After coming fourth at both the 2012 London Olympics and the Rio games in 2016 Emma Twigg pulled the plug on her rowing career and announced her retirement, but a fire was still burning inside and the will to win eventually won out.

Five years and one Olympic Games gold medal later, Emma Kimberley Twigg, 35, has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for her services to rowing in today’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Born in Napier, Twigg has made Cambridge her home along with her wife Charlotte, a former Wellington representative cricketer, and their two-month-old son.

Twigg has had a rowing career spanning 20 years and has represented New Zealand since 2003.

Twigg has competed in four Olympic Games and finally won her elusive gold medal in the women’s single scull event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In 2014, she was crowned World Champion and, in the same year, was named world rowing’s Female Rower of the Year.

Her career has included Olympic, senior, U23 and junior world titles in the single scull and was the first New Zealander to win the women’s single scull at the Olympic Games and is regarded as one of New Zealand’s most decorated female rowers.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Emma Twigg, left, and her wife Charlotte at home in Cambridge.

Twigg is also an active advocate for LGBTQIA+ athletes. She married Charlotte (née Mizzi) in January 2020 and their son was born in April this year.

She was encouraged by her father, rowing coach Peter Twigg, to take up rowing in 2001 while at Napier Girls' High School.

The family moved to Cambridge to be closer to rowing’s high performance centre at Lake Karapiro.

At age 16, she won her first national rowing titles then represented New Zealand internationally at the 2003 World Rowing Junior Championships in Athens, Greece.

After winning the U23 world championship title in 2007, she won the Emerging Talent Award at the Halberg Awards.

At the 2014 Halberg Awards, she was a finalist in the Sportswoman of the Year category but lost to golfer Lydia Ko.