Rakiura pathway renamed to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

In honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, a short walk on Stewart Island has been renamed The Platinum Path.

A walk on Rakiura has been renamed in honour of the Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the 58-metre track, previously known as Observation Rock Track, would now be named Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Path, or the Platinum Path for short.

“The viewing area at Observation Rock is on everyone’s ‘must do’ list and most people who visit Rakiura/Stewart Island go there for the great views into Paterson Inlet,” Ardern said.

The short track, which follows through rata forest, will be signposted by the Department of Conservation from the entrance of Excelsior Rd.

READ MORE:

* Unseen portrait of the Queen is unveiled to mark her Platinum Jubilee

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

* The Queen reflects on jubilees past with a nod to her father



In the longer term, signage in Halfmoon Bay will also be changed to reflect the new name.

“Our environment is hugely important to New Zealanders, so this name change is a fitting and heartfelt tribute.”

Sandra Whipp/Stuff Rakiura was designated as a Dark Sky Sanctuary by the International Dark Sky Association in 2019.

Along with a name change, the viewing area at Observation Rock is also being upgraded.

It is a multi-agency and iwi project with work due to start soon and is expected to be completed by early 2023.

1 NEWS Thousands lined the streets for the official trooping of the colour ceremony.

The Platinum Path is the second project to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

“The Queen supports conservation initiatives, particularly sustainable planting, so to mark the Jubilee, we are also embarking on a national tree-planting project for 100,000 native trees across 14 native restoration projects around New Zealand. These plantings will improve existing projects and accelerate the rate of restoration and enhance carbon storage,” Ardern said.

In 2019, Rakiura was designated as a Dark Sky Sanctuary by the International Dark Sky Association to emphasise the natural nightscape with minimal light pollution levels.