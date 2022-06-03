Former Police Commissioner Mike Bush out of running for top job at Scotland Yard

New Zealand’s former Police Commissioner Mike Bush is said to be out of the running for a job as the head of London’s metropolitan police force. (File photo)

Former New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush is no longer in the running to become the new head of London’s metropolitan police force.

Bush, who served as a police officer for 42 years in New Zealand, and was commissioner between April 2014 and April 2020, was first tipped to be in the running for the top cop job early last month.

However, last week The Guardian reported that Bush along with two others thought to be in the running had been “eliminated” as contenders for the role.

“The rejected senior police leaders were eliminated after a panel read their written applications,” it reported.

The role of commissioner at Scotland Yard was vacated by Dame Cressida Dick, who resigned in February.

Dick served in the role since 2017, but faced criticisms the force was plagued with misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment – revealed in a report from the Independent Office for Police Conduct, also released in February this year.

Bush declined previous requests for comment by Stuff but his application was widely reported by British media.

The role has been open to Commonwealth candidates, and according to The Times, Bush would be the first foreign leader of a British police force if he was successful.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff British media widely reported that New Zealand’s former Police Commissioner Mike Bush had applied for the Scotland Yard role. (File photo)

According to the Guardian article, Mark Rowley, a former head of counter-terrorism, and Nick Ephgrave, current Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, are the final contenders.

Bush’s elimination came days after several UK media outlets reported his historical drink-driving charge from 1983.

During his tenure, Bush introduced a new “prevention first” model to the New Zeaand police force, aimed at focusing on preventing crime.

He also headed the force when the Christchurch mosque attacks occurred in 2019 and Whakaari/White Island erupted the same year.