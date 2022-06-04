Rise in 'stuff' left behind after death sees growth of new business model

It’s estimated every New Zealander has more than $1200 in unused stuff sitting in their homes. Estate clearance businesses are popping up across the country to deal with the issue after owners die. (File photo)

Some call it junk, others name them prized possessions. Either way, it’s no secret New Zealanders are taking on more and more stuff, and leaving it to their loved ones to deal with when they pass on.

It’s a problem Leon and Tania Hartnett decided to address about a year ago, starting Invercargill-based deceased estate clearance business Helping Hands.

Leon came across the business model through helping a friend in Dunedin clear an estate in the southern city.

“He got a job down here, and I ended up managing it with his crew from Dunedin who drove down. And I thought ‘this is insane, people are driving from Dunedin, two and a half hours away, to clear a house’,” he said.

Rather than sending items to landfill, the Hartnetts provide a personalised service – donating items to charities the deceased person supported, cataloguing, delivering or storing items the family may want to keep, and selling on other items for families to make a profit.

Alongside this they also prepare the house for sale, which involves waterblasting, painting and staging houses when required.

Each “job” takes about two weeks.

Similar businesses were popping up all over the country, Leon Hartnett said, the difficulty was in classifying what exactly they were.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Tania, left, and Leon Hartnett started Helping Hands in response to increasing demand for estate clearance services across New Zealand.

“It is a business that is increasing all over New Zealand... it’s hard to classify what the business is, it’s not really estate services, because that’s more the legal, but there are four or five businesses in Auckland alone that are doing the same thing, and at least one in Dunedin,” he said.

“And there’s growing demand for it, people are accumulating more items, and items are more disposable.”

In 2019, a Trade Me survey estimated every New Zealander was hoarding about $1200 in unused stuff, while a University of Otago study in 2017 estimated about 35,000 Kiwis were extreme hoarders, and a further 56,000 were likely to have sub-clinical hoarding behaviours.

“We’ve gone into houses, and they’ve had maybe two or three of the same item as backup, there is just so much ‘stuff’,” Hartnett said.

In March, the United States National Estate Sales Association (NESA) reported a 650% increase in estate sales nationwide since 2006, largely due to an ageing population.

In New Zealand it is expected that 22% of Kiwis will be aged over 65 by 2036, at the same time as more than a million Kiwis are living overseas, making clearing estates following death an arduous journey for many.

“Prior to starting the business my dad passed away in Ireland, which was nightmarish in my limited time over there trying to clear all his stuff,” Hartnett said.

The journey was another key motivator for Hartnett to start the business, and he estimated about half of their jobs were from deceased estates where family was overseas or out of town.

He expected increasing demand for their services as the population continued to age.

“For the first year in business it's been a success, we’ve made a profit ... [but] we’ve had a number of jobs where whatever we charge, and that includes freight, has been less than the money we’ve made for the family in selling on items... so it’s been a win for all parties”