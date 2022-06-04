Lotto: Three players share $1 million first division prize

Parents worry big lottery wins could end up turning their children lazy. (Video first published February 2020)

Three Lotto players have each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning tickets were sold at BP Waipawa, Paper Plus North City, in Porirua, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.