Lotto: Three players share $1 million first division prize

20:43, Jun 04 2022
Parents worry big lottery wins could end up turning their children lazy. (Video first published February 2020)

Three Lotto players have each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s live draw. 

The winning tickets were sold at BP Waipawa, Paper Plus North City, in Porirua, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

READ MORE:
* Lotto: Waikato powerball player scores $4.5 million, third winner this year
* Christchurch Lotto player wins $7.5 million in Powerball first division
* $10 million Powerball win with Feilding-bought ticket

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

The Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night.
Supplied
The Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night.