Queen's Birthday honours: Christchurch academic surgeon who has led breakthroughs in bowel cancer research recognised

Professor Frank Frizelle is a colorectal surgeon at Christchurch Hospital. This weekend he was inducted into the New Zealand Order of Merit.

A Christchurch academic surgeon who has led breakthroughs in identifying potential causes of bowel cancer has been recognised with a Queen’s Birthday honour.

Professor Frank Frizelle was the first professor of Colorectal Surgery in New Zealand in 2000 and has maintained a leadership role, nationally and internationally, in his field for “many decades”.

He was also the first surgeon in the country to start a service for advanced pelvic malignancy and has been recognised internationally for his “groundbreaking work in the field of bowel cancer causation”.

Frizelle’s services to health were recognised on Monday as he was named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“It’s a bit unexpected. I just do my job and it’s nice to be recognised,” Frizelle said.

“Like most surgeons, you try different areas and see what’s the best fit. And as I continued to practice and train, I became aware of the deficit for treating people for what is a relatively common problem, and that is bowel cancer.”

After finishing his training in general surgery, Frizelle wrote to about 30 places around the world hoping to gain some international experience.

While filling in for a weekend in Ōamaru he received a phone call from someone asking if he wanted to fill a training post at the Mayo Clinic. The clinic, based in the United States, is one of the world’s most renowned hospitals and research centres.

“I thought this would be one of my friends ... pulling my leg.”

When the paperwork they promised to send arrived, Frizelle realised it wasn’t a prank, but a genuine offer. He spent a year at the Mayo Clinic before travelling to Britain to learn about laparoscopy, known as keyhole surgery, with the idea of returning for a fulltime position at the Mayo Clinic.

But “by that time we were getting homesick, and we had a family by then, our daughter, and we decided to go home – and I never went back, despite the offer”.

Frizelle has no regrets about the decision to stay in New Zealand.

Despite “structural issues” with the health sector, which the Government was trying to address, Frizelle believed colorectal cancer surgery had “come a long way”.

“We have excellent surgeons in this area, and they are doing a marvellous job and that’s taken 25 years to get there, but the people who do this now are as good as anywhere.”

The challenge would be retaining trained surgeons in the country, Frizelle said.

“I think one of the things about working in New Zealand is you have to realise you are not going to make the money you will make in Australia.”

Frizelle said he was particularly proud of the work he had done to develop research into bowel cancer at Otago University's school of medicine, Christchurch; the development of a training programme and engagement with various governments to establish national standards for bowel cancer diagnosis and treatment; and the national bowel screening programme.

“But the thing I get the most pleasure from is just seeing the patients and treating them.”

When he is not diagnosing and treating patients, Frizelle is supervising medical students and researchers, with his work days starting by 7am and finishing after 7pm.

Outside his work as a surgeon and professor, Frizelle is a medical adviser for the New Zealand Bowel Cancer charity, he volunteers for the Canterbury Charity Hospital and is the chair of the Christchurch Cancer Foundation.

The surgeon said his work ethic and drive came from a desire to help others.

"My parents were immigrants and my family have done very well in New Zealand, and I feel that despite the ups and downs of life that everyone has, it’s been very good to us.

“It's nice to be in a position to feel you can help others, it’s a very privileged position.”