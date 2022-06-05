Farmers' market banned from dead-end road being 'pushed' into moving to concrete yard

Market-goers on Sunday at the South Christchurch Farmers’ Market, which moved off the road and back onto the grass after the road was found to be an esplanade reserve.

The manager of a popular Christchurch farmers’ market says he’s being “pushed” into moving it once more, as he refuses to destroy the grass the council has ordered them to operate from.

Tensions between the South Christchurch Farmers’ Market and the council emerged earlier in the week when it was revealed they had been ordered to stop operating on the quiet dead-end riverside road and move to the grass just metres away.

The market operated from the grass in summer, but with colder temperatures and wet weather looming, the 20-odd stallholders moved a few metres onto a neighbouring dead-end road, which runs around the library beside the Heathcote River. It has no houses on it.

But someone complained to the council’s roading department, who then told the market’s manager he needed a traffic management plan to continue operating on the road.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The South Farmers’ Market may move to this council yard, used to store aggregate, as organisers don’t want to destroy the grass the market currently operates from.

It got worse. The manager, Matt Minson, was then told by another area of the council it was not a road, it was an esplanade reserve, and the market was not allowed to operate on it.

Minson said it was clear they would have to move to another, less desirable spot on the other side of the library in a council yard, which was being used to store aggregate.

“The grass is not going to last, we can't stay there all winter, I think that's obvious,” he said

“I'm not going to destroy that grass… it’s not ideal, it’s not as visible, but it’s my only option. I’m going to be pushed into that option basically.”

Minson said “everyone was talking about” the council at the market on Sunday.

“Everyone is just frustrated with the council,” he said.

“A lot of people walk, bike, and it is turning into a really good community thing.

ANNA WILLIAMS/Stuff Hunter Tce, where the South Farmers' Market was banned from operating on as it’s an esplanade reserve, was empty on Sunday morning.

“People come down with their kids, their dogs, sit on the grass have some food, get some quality vegetables, and they're saying ‘well, why isn't the council promoting that because isn't that what councils are supposed to do – to support communities and allow communities to grow and thrive?’”

Several people had also suggested council staff visit the market and see what they were trying to achieve, he said.

Shandy’s stallholder, Andy Howard who sells Elderflower wine and cordial as well as a variety of sauces, said the order to move to the grass was “silly”.

“We were only trying to protect the grass, so we can come back on it in the summer and also looking after the customers, so they’re not having to walk over the grass when it’s wet... it wasn't affecting anybody really."

He said there was “a lot of talk” about the council at the market on Sunday.

“I think they need to work with the market to sort it out. It’s in a fantastic location, and it has been steadily growing week after week.”

PETER MEECHAM Lyttelton's farmers' market in Christchurch operates on a road, however the road is not an esplanade reserve. (Video first published in October, 2021)

Sunday’s market was “a bit slower”, which he put down to the long-weekend and the weather.

“We're just trying to look after the grass really. It's not wet, wet, but you can still see where people have walked because it's dampish.”

Council facilities, property and planning head Bruce Rendall earlier ​said the market could not legally occupy the sealed area under the Reserves Act, because it was an esplanade reserve.

He said that status could be reclassified under the Reserves Act, but that would involve public consultation, and approval from the community board and Department of Conservation.

This was an option the council was considering. Rendall said market organisers told the council it would use mitigation measures to prevent grass damage, such as rubber mats.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Market manager Matt Minson says it’s clear the market will have to shift to another, less desirable spot on the other side of the library in a council yard.

The market was granted a licence to operate on the grass on a trial basis and long-term occupation of the space would have to be formalised, but that process was on hold while it “reviewed a number of variables”, Rendall said.

“The council will continue to work with the market organisers, with an overall objective of having the market operate in this area.”

The market, formerly named the Opawa Farmers’ Market, moved to the new location in November last year after 10 years at Fifield Tce.

It first launched just days after the February 2011 earthquakes.