Utes, mullets and dogs galore at Hokonui Ute Muster

Allan McIntyre with his dogs Scamp and Katie at the Hokonui Ute Muster on Sunday.

What could be more quintessentially Southland than utes, dogs, mullets and dogs with mullets?

In its second year, the Hokonui Ute Muster delivered all of the above at a packed out Southern Field Days venue in Waimumu on Sunday.

And no, you didn’t read that last one wrong – alongside the best bark-up, several ute awards and the best mullet award, a new category of best dog mullet was introduced this year, much to spectators' delight.

About 200 people crowded into the venue to view the 88 utes, listen to country music, and get the chance to show off their mullets and furry friends.

READ MORE:

* Government needs to make ute-turn

* Utes, mullets and dogs: welcome to Gore's Hokonui Ute Muster

* Tussock Country Festival ready to kick its heals up in Gore



One of those was Levi Dickey, who picked up first place in the best mullet competition after growing his mane for about two and a half years.

Laura Hooper/Stuff Anthony Clark, left, Levi Dickey and Mathew Bragg participated in the mullet competition, with Dickey taking home the grand prize.

It was second time lucky for Dickey, of Invercargill, having come second to Lisa Miller of Waimumu at last year’s muster.

“[It’s a] bit of a surprise,” he said.

Todd Christie, a “born and bred Gore local”, was there with his ex-army 1982 Land Rover Stage One V8.

The car had been in his family for more than 25 years, and had never failed to grab the attention of passers-by, he said.

Laura Hooper/Stuff Maeve Christie, left, with dad Todd Christie on top of his ex-army 1982 Land Rover, which he entered for best turned out 4WD ute.

“I got it registered the other day and a guy followed me into the petrol station to find out more about it,” he said.

It was the first time he had entered the vehicle in a muster and was stoked with how the event was going as he rested with daughter Maeve Christie halfway through the day.

Logan Robbie had entered his 1992 Subaru Brumby into the street ute category and was enjoying tucking into a feed from one of the various street vendors on the day, which included Gore’s renowned Bogan Bakehouse.

“I missed out on last year, [because] I didn’t know about it until a day or two after ... it’s a good way to spend a long weekend.”

Laura Hooper/Stuff Logan Robbie showing off his 1992 Subaru Brumby in the street ute category, he says it’s a “great summer day” ute.

He had owned the bright red brumby for about four years, having been chasing the model for about a decade before that.

In original condition, he described it as a “great summer day car”.

Hokonui Ute Muster organiser Annabel Roy said there had been a “fantastic” turn-out for the muster’s second year, making for a tough decision by judges Tangaroa Walker, of Farm 4 Life, and Laura Koot, of Real Country.

Laura Hooper/Stuff It was dogs, utes and mullets galore at Sunday's second annual Hokonui Ute Muster.

There were 88 utes entered into the event, up from 74 in its first year, she said.

“We’re definitely growing, and there were some amazing entries in there.”

The GWD People’s Choice Overall winner was Wayne Horton, with a 1976 Holden HX One Tonner, she said.