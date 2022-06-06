Child dies from injuries after vehicle crashed into Canterbury river

A person died from their injuries after the vehicle they were in crashed into a North Canterbury river (file photo).

A child has died after the vehicle they were in plunged into a Canterbury river.

Initially, police reported two people were moderately injured after a vehicle entered the Waipara River, off Double Corner Rd, Amberley around 5.35pm on Sunday.

The two people, including a primary-aged child, were initially trapped in the vehicle but managed to get free.

A St John’s ambulance transported the pair to Christchurch Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Body found after car plunges into Otago river

* 'Absolute tragedy': Two children among three dead in Northland crash

* Diver dies after incident in calm conditions near Whangārei, Northland



One of them died a short time later, with the second person receiving moderate injuries, police said.

Stuff understands the fatality was a child of primary school age.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Do you know more? Email nadine.porter@stuff.co.nz

It was the second reported death over the holiday weekend.

In a separate incident, a member of the public finding a dead body near the Waimakariri River at 3.40pm on Sunday, near Pitt Rd.

“At this stage, the death is unexplained and police is not able to provide any further information,” the spokesperson said.

A scene guard was in place on Sunday night with enquiries continuing on Monday.