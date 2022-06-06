'Such a tragedy': Child dies from injuries after 4WD flipped into Canterbury river

A 4WD is still submerged and flowers have been left a bridge on Double Corner Rd, Amberley, North Canterbury on Monday as the local community mourns.

An upside-down four-wheel-drive truck remains at the scene of a fatal crash in North Canterbury, as the local community mourns.

A child died after the vehicle they were in plunged into the Waipara River, from Double Corner Rd, near Amberley on Sunday.

Initially, police reported two people were moderately injured after a vehicle entered the river, off Double Corner Rd, Amberley around 5.35pm on .

The two people, including a primary school child, were trapped in the vehicle but managed to get free.

A St John’s ambulance transported the pair to Christchurch Hospital.

One of them died a short time later, with the second person receiving moderate injuries, police said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The 4WD truck has been taped off but not removed from the river as of Monday afternoon.

Without knowing the specifics of the crash or family involved, Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black said she was “saddened to hear such a tragedy in our district.”

“My deepest condolences and thoughts go to the family. I don’t know them, but it’s in our community.”

The death will be referred to the Coroner.