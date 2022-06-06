Mother of missing man contacted by police after body discovered in Canterbury

Alana Linwood and Sheree Linwood, the aunty and mother of Joel Linwood, who has been missing since July 18, 2021, fear something sinister has happened to the 32-year-old.

Police have contacted the mother of a man missing for almost a year after a body was discovered near a Canterbury river on Sunday.

Joel Linwood was last seen fleeing towards a flooded river after he crashed his truck on the Old West Coast Rd near Sheffield in rural Canterbury at 3pm on July 18, 2021.

The truck flipped on to its roof, leaving one of Linwood’s passengers with concussion and the other with an injured back.

Linwood managed to get out and ran towards the then-swollen Waimakariri River.

He texted his girlfriend to say he had been in a crash before texting again to say he was “hiding”.

He was wanted by police after he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, but his family maintained he was not on the run and had grave concerns for his safety.

Linwood’s brother Nat Frew said police had contacted Sheree Linwood, Joel’s mother on Sunday, to tell them a body had been found by a member of the public near the Waimakariri River at 3.40pm.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police forensics staff work at the scene where a body was discovered in bush on the side of the Waimakariri River, near Darfield in Canterbury.

The body was found on a dirt track parallel to Old West Coast Rd and Pitt Rd.

Police told Linwood they could not tell if the body was male or female, and they could not confirm if it was her son.

Stuff understands the body had been there for some time.

Forensics remained at the scene where the body was found on Monday, but a police spokesperson said there were no further updates on the identity of the deceased.

Organic farmer Gary Knudsen, who lives nearby, said he knew nothing and police had not been in contact with him."

“It doesn't surprise me a body has been found near us, and we haven't been notified. We've had dangerous criminals and car crashes before close by and the community notified us to lock our doors and be safe – not the police, so it's not surprising."

Supplied Joel Linwood was last seen at a crash on the Old West Coast Rd near Sheffield on July 18

For Frew the news that the body may be his brother, has been met with anger and frustration, as the family had asked over ten times for the area where the body was found to be searched by police.

Frew spent five days with other friends and family members searching the river around the crash site, but was critical of how police treated his brother's disappearance – saying they were judging Linwood on his past.

“He might have tattoos and made mistakes, but he’s still a person. If he was anyone else they would be out searching...he’s not a saint, he’s in a club and whatnot but still he’s our family.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Vehicles near the scene where a dead person was discovered in bush on the side of the Waimakariri River near Darfield in Canterbury.

The lack of action from police caused Frew to write to the Independent Police Complaint authority.

“I’ve said to the cops, how’s it going to look for you if he’s found in that area?”

Frew has always believed that Linwood died from the injuries he sustained in the crash. If the body is Linwood’s Frew will take his complaint further, as he believes Linwood would have survived if he had been found soon after the accident.

“I’ll certainly be look at getting some sort of lawyer.”

Nat Frew has been searching for his missing brother, Joel Linwood since Linwood disappeared on the Old West Coast Rd in rural Canterbury about 3pm on July 18, after a crash while driving.

Mother Sheree Linwood confirmed she had been contacted by police. She previously told Stuff she believed something sinister had happened to her son.

“We know Joel won’t be hiding, he has always been in contact with me ... I do believe he has passed.”

Linwood also questioned whether her son’s criminal background was the reason why police had failed to launch a full-scale search for him.

Facing charges of driving while disqualified at the time of the accident, Linwood, 31, was granted electronically-monitored bail at the Greymouth District Court last month before the crash.

In 2013, police described Linwood as a “a prolific car thief” linked to stolen cars all over the South Island.

Then, 23, Linwood was sentenced to three years and two months when a judge said he had been playing Russian roulette with his and other people's lives with his repeated dangerous driving.

In April he tried to flee from police on the West Coast but was found hiding 20 metres up a tree after his car broke down.