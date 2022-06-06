A mother's torturous wait for a body to be identified

Alana Linwood and Sheree Linwood, the aunty and mother of Joel Linwood, who has been missing since July 18, 2021, fear something sinister has happened to the 32-year-old.

A mother waits for a call that she hopes will deliver her the answer to what happened to her son.

It’s bittersweet.

On one hand the call could give Sheree Linwood hope that Joel Linwood, 31 is still alive…or it could confirm that the decomposed body found by a member of the public in a remote patch of scrub on Sunday afternoon near a Canterbury river is her boy.

Missing since July 18 last year, Linwood was last seen fleeing towards a swollen Waimakariri River after he crashed his truck on the Old West Coast Rd near Sheffield in rural Canterbury.

Since the last texts he sent his girlfriend telling her he had been in a crash, and was in hiding, there has been no sign of the Greymouth man.

READ MORE:

* 'I think silence speaks volumes': Gabby Petito's parents want answers as they bring daughter's remains home

* Gabby Petito case: Police find body believed to be 22-year-old influencer

* Gabby Petito case: FBI swarms fiancé Brian Laundrie's Florida home



As forensic teams scoured the patch of scrub the body was found in on Monday, Linwood waited at her Invercargill home, painfully aware her boy could have been lying unfound for almost a year.

All the Invercargill mother knows is that the body is in the same vicinity Linwood went missing – but the age of the remains, which are thought to have been there for many months, meant police couldn’t even tell her if the body was male or female.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sheree Linwood has faced a tortous wait for news about her son Joel Linwood who has been missing for almost a year. Now she waits to see if a body found in the same area he went missing is her boy.

The police have told Linwood they should know the identity of the mystery person by Tuesday - extending the hell she has endured this past year for another 24 hours.

What has made the family situation all the more difficult to bear is the circumstances behind Linwood’s disappearance.

No angel, he faced charges of driving while disqualified at the time of the accident and was granted electronically-monitored bail at the Greymouth District court a month before the crash.

By the time the truck Linwood was driving had flipped on its roof, leaving one passenger with concussion and another with an injured back the day he disappeared, he was a wanted man.

Cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet prior to the accident, Linwood was able to slip being caught by the police.

There were questions over whether Linwood had done a runner, especially as he had a record of fleeing from police back in 2013, around the time they described him as a “prolific car thief”.

Supplied Joel Linwood was last seen at a crash on the Old West Coast Rd near Sheffield almost a year ago.

Then, the 23-year-old was sentenced to three years and two months for his South Island crime spree, leading to a judge reprimanding him for playing Russian roulette with both his and other people’s lives through repeated dangerous driving.

In April of the same year, Linwood was found hiding 20 metres up a tree after his car broke down while he was attempting to flee police on the West Coast.

So when he went missing there were rumours he was hiding and didn’t want to be found. Although his mother had always been adamant this was not the case.

The family have also had to endure rumours of a more sinister nature - claiming he had been murdered due to gang connections.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police vehicles near the scene where a dead person was discovered in bush on the side of the Waimakariri River near Darfield in Canterbury.

On his personal Facebook page, Linwood posted a photo of the leather patch of the New Zealand Nomads. It’s unclear if he was a member or connection of the gang at the time he went missing.

After the crash, family and friends searched around the area he was last seen for five days, desperate to locate Linwood.

They quickly became frustrated at what they saw as police inaction.

Three weeks later the family would ask the police to carry out a full-scale search of the bush and river where he was last seen.

It was a request they would send to police over ten times in the 11 months he has been missing.

Initially they were told Covid-19 meant ground numbers were not available to search, brother Nat Frew says.

But both he and the family saw the lack of police activity after their initial search as judgement on Linwood’s criminal past.

“There were always excuses,” Frew says. “He might have tattoos and made mistakes, but he’s still a person. If he was anyone else they would be out searching...he’s not a saint, he’s in a club and whatnot but still he’s our family.”

That lack of action from police caused Frew to write to the Independent Police Complaint authority.

“I’ve said to the cops, how’s it going to look for you if he’s found in that area?”

Sheree Linwood isn’t interested in pointing fingers. Her main focus remains in bringing her son home to rest. She believes he’s dead, but she’s not 100% sure the discovery of a body in the same area will give her that peace of mind.

“I don’t want to get my hopes up.”

And so the wait continues as the forensic investigation gets underway while a Mother tries to get through another day of waiting.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Forensics staff work at the scene where a dead person was discovered in bush on the side of the Waimakariri River near Darfield in Canterbury.

“I just want Joel back.”

In a statement released on Monday night, police are prioritising identifying the person and returning them to whanau, however it may take several days for a formal identification to be completed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will also be conducted, the statement said.