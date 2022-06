A man was seen in distress on the Eastern Walkway in Seatoun on Sunday and police are now looking to locate him. (File photo).

Police say they have found a man who was reportedly in distress on the Eastern Walkway in Seatoun, Wellington.

Police appealed for sightings of the man on Monday morning after he was seen by members of the public on the walkway, near Inglis St, about 1.30pm on Sunday, and despite searching the area, police were unable to locate him.

At 4.20pm on Monday, police said he had been found and thanked the public for their assistance and support.