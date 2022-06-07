Five-year-old boy's eczema so bad he 'wants to die'

Nathan Cole, 5, says he doesn't want to go to school and “wants to die” because he looks different to the other kids.

Nathan Cole​ has literally never felt comfortable in his own skin.

The five-year-old boy from Swannanoa, north of Christchurch, suffers from an extreme case of eczema – an autoimmune skin condition which causes high irritation, itchiness and pain.

The condition has affected Nathan since almost the day he was born, his mother Tania Cole​ says. He refuses to go to school because he looks different to the other kids and says he “wants to die” when the irritation and pain are at their worst.

One of the few places his skin doesn’t cause him pain is the beach, although it’s unclear why, but it means it is one of Nathan’s favourite places to go.

Nathan’s eczema is so bad that he’s in and out of hospital, constantly taking bleach baths and wet wraps, and has become increasingly anxious about being different from other kids his age.

“It’s heartbreaking and takes over 99% of our life,” Tania Cole said.

Supplied When Nathan’s skin flares up, mum Tania says it’s almost impossible to keep him out of hospital.

The 37-year-old mother of two hasn’t been able to work full-time as her son requires constant care, leaving husband Mark to be the sole bread earner.

That care involves constantly surveying for eczema triggers in her son’s environment and when his skin flares up, keeping him out of hospital is almost impossible, she said.

“It’s really hard work. You can make it better, but it’ll never go away,” she said.

“He knows we have to keep battling. He doesn’t know what a full night’s sleep feels like. Making him comfortable is the best we can hope for.”

Aside from his skin, Nathan’s mum says her son is a “very intelligent little dude” who loves to be creative, watch cartoons and Marvel superhero movies.

“A cardboard box is like treasure to him.”

supplied Nathan had a great time at the Colour Run, although mum Tania says events like that can come with a lot of trepidation: “What will It do his skin? Will he be able to sleep later?”

At his first time in hospital, Nathan was bathed in potassium permanganate to clear his skin of any infections, then wrapped in eczema garments to encourage the steroids to absorb and to stop him from scratching the open sores.

On his second stay, he was on IV antibiotics and steroids for a staph infection that took hold.

Bleach baths are used to keep staphylococcus at bay about once a month, but during flares it can be more than once a week.

“It’s the same concentration as a swimming pool and strips the skin of its oils and microbiome.”

As well as hospital stays and numerous doctor visits, Nathan is also under the care of a paediatrician, eczema care nurse, dietician, and psychologist.

He’s also allergic to eggs, peanuts, grass and dust mites.

Supplied Dad and husband Mark, Alex (9) Nathan (5) and wife and mum Tania make up the Cole family.

New Zealand has one of the highest incidences of eczema in the world, with the skin condition now affecting one in three Kiwis.

“Raising awareness of this autoimmune illness is important to me and to making a comfortable future for Nathan,” Tania Cole said.

His parents are praying he’ll grow out of his eczema, and currently moisturising him twice a day, only using steroid creams on weekends, as the creams have thinned the skin on his face so much.

MooGoo skincare chief executive Melody Livingstone has just launched her company in New Zealand having provided skincare relief to millions of Australians already.

She said she had been inundated with desperate parents asking for help with their children’s eczema, with anxiety about the pandemic contributing to an increase in eczema, psoriasis and other skin flare-ups.

“Given the climate in New Zealand, with so many people suffering from skin conditions, we fast-tracked our entry,” she said.