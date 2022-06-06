Historic carriage A199 is back on the rails at Lumsden

Lumsden Heritage Trust president John Titter, left, MP Joseph Mooney, and trust secretary and Southland district councillor Rob Scott on board the restored A class passenger carriage A199.

Phillippa Montgomery’s children probably learnt to drink in it, and for a while, it was used to store fertiliser on a Southland farm.

Now historic A class passenger carriage A199 is back on tracks and its restoration has been recognised with an award from the Federation of Rail Organisations of New Zealand.

A199 was officially opened at the Lumsden Railway Precinct on Monday, and will now be open daily as an information kiosk at Lumsden Railway Station, where other carriages and engines from New Zealand’s railway past were on display.

Lumsden Heritage Trust secretary treasurer Rob Scott said the 12-metre-long carriage was built in 1883 and was a composite, with half being first class seating, and half second class.

“It was used in service on these lines operating through Lumsden. When it was found in Wairio it was in pretty bad shape and it's taken thousands of hours to restore it,” Scott said.

It was originally sold to the Ohai Railway Board in 1941, where it remained in use until 1952.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Lumsden Heritage Trust secretary Rob Scott, left, and MP Joseph Mooney on the carriage.

It was then transported to Phillippa Montgomery’s Wairio farm – although how it got there remains a bit of a mystery.

“I think people lived in it when the house was being built. It got used for putting supper in, and when they used to go to Dunedin and buy a tonne of beer, it used to be stored in there,’’ Montgomery said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The carriage was found on Philippa Montgomery’s farm at Wairio. She said the restoration was ‘amazing’.

“The children used to go down and sneak a bottle, that’s probably where they learned to drink.'’

She said it was ‘’amazing’' to see the carriage restored.

The New Zealand-made carriage was recovered from the farm in September 2020.

The official opening, by Southland MP Joseph Mooney, was attended by about 60 members of the Federation of Rail Organisations of New Zealand, which had held their annual conference in Invercargill last week.

Spokesperson Scott Osmond said the work the Trust was doing, led by John Titter, was a credit to them, and it was important New Zealand's rail heritage was preserved.

“These guys are motivated and what they have achieved is truly amazing,’’ he said.