Two people airlifted after rural Clutha crash

St John Ambulance sent two ambulances and two helicopters to a crash in rural Clutha. [File photo]

Two people have been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital following a crash on a rural road in Clutha on Monday afternoon.

St John Ambulance responded to the two-vehicle collision on Clutha Valley Rd, near the intersection of Awamangu Rd at 2.45pm.

One person was trapped inside a vehicle and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called at 3pm with cutting gear to extricate the person.

The accident occurred about 13km west of Balclutha.

A St John spokesperson said they responded with two ambulances and two helicopters.

Two people were assessed and treated on the scene before being airlifted, the spokesperson said – one was in a critical condition, while the other had moderate injuries.