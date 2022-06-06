Two people airlifted after rural Clutha crash
Two people have been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital following a crash on a rural road in Clutha on Monday afternoon.
St John Ambulance responded to the two-vehicle collision on Clutha Valley Rd, near the intersection of Awamangu Rd at 2.45pm.
One person was trapped inside a vehicle and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called at 3pm with cutting gear to extricate the person.
The accident occurred about 13km west of Balclutha.
A St John spokesperson said they responded with two ambulances and two helicopters.
Two people were assessed and treated on the scene before being airlifted, the spokesperson said – one was in a critical condition, while the other had moderate injuries.