'Caring, brave, adventurous little boy': 7-year-old killed in 4WD crash fought to the very end, mum says

Police have released the name of a 7-year-old boy who was killed in a 4WD crash on Sunday.

He was Jurael Tutere Paul Jeffrey Bennett from Christchurch, police said.

In a social media post, his mum described Jurael as a “caring, brave, adventurous, smart, and cheeky little boy”.

Flowers placed on the side of the where a 4WD lies upside down in the river near the Teviotdale Bridge over the Waipara River.

His mother wrote she was in the car with him at the time of the crash and Jurael “fought to the very end but died at the scene”.

She thanked those who helped raise him and provided her with support since the crash.

“Our thoughts are with Jurael’s whānau at this extremely difficult time,” police said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.