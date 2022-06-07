Family friends of 7-year-old killed in 4WD accident heartbroken by his death

Jurael Bennett, left, was killed following a car accident. Here he is pictured with Tryon Pickett, his best friend.

Seven-year-old Tryon Pickett is heartbroken for his best buddy.

He understands, in the way that a child does, that his mum Kaiya Shepherd is sad, said because his mate is not coming back.

But questions are never far away.

“His little face was broken and shocked,” a teary Shepherd recalls of the moment she had to tell Tryon that Jurael Tutere Paul Jeffrey Bennett, 7, had been killed after the 4WD he was in flipped onto its roof in the Waipara River, at around 5.35pm on Sunday.

Jurael‘s mum Tash Tuuta, a New Zealand representative kickboxer, and Ryan McCarthy survived the crash. But Jurael could not be saved.

Shepherd contacted Tuuta on Monday to share her condolences, but was still coming to terms with the fact that a beautiful little boy she thought of as family had gone.

Supplied Jurael and Tryon played rugby league and touch rugby together.

Jurael and Tryon had been best friends since they met at Swannanoa pre-school, and were at the township’s primary school before Jurael moved to Christchurch.

The pair were inseparable, playing rugby league at Kaiapoi Bulldogs together and touch rugby.

On his last sleepover a month ago, Jurael showed off some of his kick-boxing moves and the boys swapped their precious beyblades – a popular spinning top.

“It was so cute,” Shepherd remembers. “They were just starting to become real little boys.”

Now, the videos and photos Shepherd took of that weekend have taken on a special significance. She hopes to sit down with Tryon and play him the clips to help him comprehend what’s happened.

Describing Jurael as being “such a nice little boy”, Shepherd is now preparing Tryon for the funeral where he hopes to give his mate back a special beyblade they had swapped.

Jurael’s death has come as a shock to the Swannanoa community, and Shepherd said many of the boys in her son’s year would be upset.

She and Tryon now want to do anything they can to help the family.

“They are such good people … Jurael is going to be so terribly missed.”

Givealittle A Givealittle page set up for Jurael Bennett's family describes the 7-year-old as bubbly, outgoing and valued member of his kickboxing gym.

Tuuta posted on social media about the crash on Monday evening, saying she was in the car at the time and that Jurael fought until the very end.

She described her son as a caring, brave, adventurous, smart, and cheeky little boy and thanked emergency services for their help.

“I will be forever grateful.

“Thank you to everyone who helped me raised Jurael like he was your own. He had many heroes in his life … You will forever be my baby.”

In a later post she said “you saved me, I wish I could have of saved you.”

A Givealittle page titled “Loss of a wee ninja” has been set up to help support the family’s loss.

The page, set up by his kick boxing gym, wrote that Jurael was a “bubbly, outgoing and valued member” of the gym.

“His smile lit up a room. He will be greatly missed.”

Facebook/Stuff Axis Jiu-Jitsu New Zealand announced it would be running its Matariki Open Mats event on June 24 in Jurael’s honour.

“Jurael was a cool little kid and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

His death has been referred to the coroner and a police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

*Additional reporting by Hanna McCallum