Tenants in woman's new build after Christchurch developer seeks extra $45k on contract price

A Christchurch developer has been accused of using a sunset clause to pressure a buyer for $45,000 more than the agreed contractual price.

Cafe worker Andrea Titterton bought a land and house package (lot 19) in Kaiapoi “off the plans” in October 2020 for about $510,000.

The build started in April 2021 and was expected to take between four-and-a-half and six months.

By October last year, Titterton should have been in her new home, but instead she can now walk past and see other people enjoying the house she had looked forward to after the developer rented it out.

Her contract with developer Dynasty Capital contained a sunset clause that entitled the seller and buyer to cancel the agreement if code compliance had not been issued by February 28, 2022.

In April last year, Titterton was told her house would not be finished by June 2022,​ and on June 3, 2021,​ she was rung by Dynasty’s general manager Rameez Jones, who talked about site fill issues, timber supplies, the impact of Covid and price increases, among other things.

“So ultimately lot 19 is the last one. So lot 21 is a $40,000 increase in price, which they agreed to pay. The one next door, lot 20, was $47,000 and the one on 19 is $45,000.

“If you’re not able to pay it, Andrea, we can’t finish the house. We can’t finish the house, we can’t get code of compliance certificate ... if there’s no money, we can’t pay for it so we have to stop.”

martin van beynen/Stuff The house in Rahme Crescent, Kaiapoi, which Andrea Titterton thought she had bought.

Titterton told Jones: “So stop building, I will talk to my lawyer and you will hear from her.”

When the certification had not been obtained by February 28, Dynasty Capital tried to cancel the contract.

But Titterton lodged a caveat – a charge on the title which prevents the owner selling the property.

A code compliance was not obtained until May 3 and currently the property is tenanted.

Titterton took High Court action to ensure her caveat remained on the title. She had to show she had an arguable case that her contract with Dynasty Capital remained valid and in place.

Titterton contended Dynasty had an obligation to take reasonable steps to complete construction of the house and, having failed to do so, could not rely on the sunset clause as that would allow the developer to benefit from its own breach of the contract.

Dynasty argued the delay in obtaining code compliance was not its fault.

In a decision released late last month, Associate Judge Dale Lester ruled Titterton had at least an arguable case the developer was not entitled to invoke the sunset clause and also a reasonable argument that Dynasty had breached its obligation to complete the build with reasonable diligence.

He noted construction did not start until five months after Titterton signed her contract.

Her house was built by the developer “in parallel” with two neighbouring properties which both obtained code compliance in September 2021, he said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Dynasty Capital says it operates out of an office at 3 Kennedys Bush Rd, Christchurch, although no signage exists.

“That lots 20 and 21 were finished well before the sunset clause shows there was no reason, from a purely construction point of view, that lot 19 (Titterton’s property) could not have been finished on time,” Lester said.

“I also take into account that the purchaser’s reference to stopping work was prompted by a demand for a substantial price increase coupled with a threat of cancellation of the agreement ... [that] smacks of an attempt to put unfair pressure on the purchaser.”

He said an email sent by Dynasty’s solicitor to Titterton’s lawyer in April 2021, which claimed the delays were due to a nationwide shortage of timber, price increases, appliance supply shortages, a need to adjust fill level on site and “issues with funding” was so “inaccurate as it might be submitted that it was intended to mislead”.

It was sent when the walls and roof on the house were completed and work on the brick cladding had started.

The need to adjust the fill level was puzzling since the concrete pad was already down, he said. Dynasty actually continued work until July 30, 2021, with Gib lining, stopping and painting.

martin van beynen/Stuff Dynasty Capital’s development in Rahme Crescent, Kaiapoi.

Dynasty still owns 13 development properties in Kaiapoi, most of which are completed or near completion. The company’s director is Na Zhang, of Halswell, and its shares are owned by Auckland-based Steven Maceachen.

Rameez Jones told The Press he could not comment on the caveat decision but “would say” the company had not had any other issues with anybody else in that development.

“That’s one out of 21. You should probably make a note of that,” he said, adding that the company was a “completely solvent organisation”.

It operated from 3 Kennedys Bush Rd but did not have any office signage, he said.