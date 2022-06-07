Developer has six months to fix dilapidated buildings with trees growing through roofs

Behind the facade: The dilapidated CBD buildings with trees growing through them.

The Christchurch owners of dilapidated buildings in Dunedin’s central business district have been given six months to make them safe, or the council will act.

Further collapse of 380 and 386 Princes St will likely cause “injury or death” to passersby, according to the city council’s dangerous building notice.

The buildings – which have trees and other plant life growing through the roofs and between protected facades – were issued dangerous building notices on Friday. Next door, number 392 was issued with an affected building notice.

All were fenced off from the footpath on Saturday.

The notices followed an engineering report received by Dunedin City Council last Wednesday, which determined the buildings’ structural integrity was failing, and in some cases had already failed.

Protected facades – understood to be the reason why the previous owners had not acted on an eight-year-old consent to demolish – were bowing, according to the dangerous building notice on 380 Princes St.

Further collapse could result in damage to adjacent buildings, as well threatening the safety of people on the footpath, the notice read.

Sinead Gill/Stuff A closer look at the trees growing through the roof of 372-392 Princes St in Dunedin.

Jo Galer​, chairperson of the Southern Heritage Trust, said what was happening with the Princes St buildings was “an insidious and creeping trend of demolition by neglect across Dunedin.”

In her opinion, developers held all the power, and to outsiders it looked like they waited for buildings to become too dangerous to keep.

Galer believed the success of Dunedin’s warehouse precinct development – only a few blocks from Princes St – and the businesses it attracted pointed to why it was economical to preserve heritage buildings.

Supplied Jo Galer, chairperson of the Southern Heritage Trust, says Dunedin’s heritage is a selling point.

“With competition from other cities, aesthetics and beauty in Dunedin equals economic value.”

Lawrie Forbes​ is one local developer who has restored buildings in the warehouse precinct.

He said although Dunedin City Council’s heritage fund didn’t offer a lot of money, it was what developers signed up for when buying a protected building.

“Whoever bought them obviously had visions of redevelopment ... they probably didn’t really do their homework.”

Wilma McCorkindale Lawrie Forbes in 2012, when he briefly owned the Reed Building in Dunedin, which he did repairs on to save it from demolition.

He said although non-local developers weren’t always a bad thing, it would have made sense to sell it to a keen local when they had the chance, especially as the cost of construction had been skyrocketing.

“It looks like we’re at the end of the road, where they’ll probably come down ... it’s a sad story.”

The owners of the Princes St buildings have until June 20 to submit a traffic management plan for the remedial works.

If they do not act within six months of the dangerous building notice, they could face a $1000 infringement fee and a trip to court, which could result in a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Company Totara-Dunedin bought the 372-392 Princes St lot in early 2021, but co-director and co-owner of Geoffrey Yee​ had already been a co-director and part owner since 2006, through company Copthorne Holdings.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Dunedin City Council fenced off the dangerous buildings on Saturday.

Yee has been approached for comment through consultant Allan Cubitt​, who on behalf of the company had been advocating for the protected facades to be demolished.

Although not listed by Heritage New Zealand, they are on the council’s list of protected buildings for their Victorian style.

386 Princes St was built in 1862, designed by Dunedin and New Zealand’s first elected mayor, William Mason.

On Tuesday, a Dunedin City Council spokesperson said they were yet to hear back from the owner regarding the notices.

The council would also seek reimbursement for the cost of the fencing, which was not disclosed.