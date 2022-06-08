Light therapy and recording meal times could help those suffering from mood disorders

Professor Richard Porter, head of the University of Otago’s department of psychological medicine, says in the light of Covid-19 greater public health emphasis is needed to help people with mood disorders maintain good mental health.

A disrupted routine doesn’t just make existing mood disorders worse, it can make them severe, researchers have found – but recording meal times, sleeping patterns and even light therapy could help.

While the correlation between Covid-19 lockdowns, its associated disruption to routine and mental health outcomes may not be a surprise, the international study confirmed the link.

Research was carried out by scientists from six countries, including the University of Otago, and over half of the 997 participants were from New Zealand.

Half of those studied had been formally diagnosed with bipolar disorder and half with depression, the research taking place between April and June 2020, during New Zealand’s first lockdown.

During the research period, 40% of all participants – chosen for having pre-existing diagnosis of mood disorders – self-reported moderate to severe depression.

Professor Richard Porter​, researcher and head of the University of Otago’s department of psychological medicine, said they didn't expect how severe the reported symptoms would be.

“These results show it’s important we recognise the vulnerability of those with mood disorders when faced with disruptive situations such as Covid-19,” Porter said.

Disrupted routines can include sleeping patterns, or circadian rhythm, but also social routines.

“With experts now predicting Covid-19 could be with us for the next five years ... more emphasis is needed from a public health standpoint to help people with mood disorders better regulate their circadian rhythms and maintain good mental health.”

That could be achieved with practical responses and should be a priority for health professionals, he said.

His team are now running clinical trials on those practical methods, including recording meal times, social interactions, sleep and waking times, as well as light therapy.

Covid-19 lockdowns were previously met with increased demand for mental health support, such as online tools.

“Uncertainty activates the autonomic nervous system’s fight-or-flight response and can contribute to anxiety, irritability, and disrupted sleep,” said Dr Susanna Every-Palmer last year, also at the department of psychological medicine.

