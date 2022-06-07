CCTV captures burglary at Christchurch's Sign of the Kiwi cafe

The iconic Sign of the Kiwi cafe, in Christchurch's Port Hills, was burgled early on Monday morning, with thieves making off with two iPads and two cash drawers.

At about 5.35am on Monday four people broke into the Sign of the Kiwi cafe and Bar on Summit Rd, Governors Bay.

Cafe co-owner Eric Devos said it was the third break-in attempt at the well known cafe, which looks out over Christchurch City, but “this one was successful.”

The burglars broke in through the door of the ice cream parlour and stole two iPads and two cash drawers.

“And they broke glasses for fun,” said Devos.

Supplied/Stuff CCTV video and pictures posted on the Sign of the Kiwi Facebook page show four people entering the premises.

CCTV video and pictures posted on the Sign of the Kiwi Facebook page show four people entering the premises and stealing “important assets from the cafe which are crucial for our day to day activities,” the post said.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of a burglary at a Summit Road, Governors Bay commercial premises yesterday and are making inquiries.