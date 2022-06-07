New gold mine proposed for land sold by court order on West Coast

Some residents in Kumara on the West Coast are not sold on the idea of a new gold mine being built on the edge of town.

Land at the centre of a West Coast property dispute may end up a gold mine for the new owner.

The 79ha at Kumara near Greymouth was the subject of a civil court battle that ended last year with an elderly woman being ordered to sell, despite alleging she was bullied into the deal.

Justice Rob Osborne ruled Eileen Marie Topliss had “full mental faculties” when she signed a contract to sell part of her property to her nephew Christopher Meates and his wife Donna.

The Meates have now applied to mine the land for gold under their company name Phoenix Minerals Ltd, and some residents of Kumara are concerned about the effect the mine will have on the village.

Joanne Naish/Stuff A historic mining town, Kumara is now turning to tourism to help boost its future.

Meates said he wanted to mine the land to help fund its rehabilitation for farming.

He was unsure how much gold was left in the ground, which has been mined before.

“There could be nothing there and I could be in and out in six months to a year. I’m just cleaning up the mess left by the previous miner,” he said.

“It’s virtually a hobby mine to help me restore the ground. The previous miner left a hole 500 metres long, 30m wide and 20m deep that I have to fill in.”

Meates said he planned to build a house on the land, with the ultimate goal being to run some stock on it.

He was going through the consent process and was willing to reduce the hours of operation from what was originally sought and bring in noise mitigation measures like a bund, although he did not believe the neighbours would hear any machinery as the operation would be more than a kilometre away at the “far end” of the property.

Meates said he had been mining for 37 years without any complaints.

“My 92-year-old mother lives in town so I don’t want to upset anyone. I want to do everything right. Some people in this town are jumping up and down.”

Topliss declined to comment.

Kumara is a historic mining town, but has reinvented itself in a new era for tourism and as a stop on the West Coast Wilderness Trail.

Greenstone Retreat owner Kate Hawkins said she was hoping the council would publicly notify the application so the community could have its say on the proposal.

She was worried about how the mine would affect her business, which is marketed on its tranquil setting for retreats including yoga and meditation.

Supplied The site of the proposed gold mine in Kumara between Greymouth and Hokitika.

“I have concerns about noise and machinery operating so close to the village and the retreat, even with a three-metre bund.

“I don’t believe my business is compatible with this proposal at all. People come here to heal and relax, sleep in and nap, read a book and get a massage.”

Hawkins said the mental health needs of locals and visitors needed to a priority.

“Families with children come to sleep in tents, grandparents spend time peacefully in the garden after riding the West Coast Wilderness Trail and listen to the birdsong.

“This will no longer be possible if the mine goes ahead. As a small business that has survived over two years of disruption due to Covid, this is the last thing I need.”

The application says Phoenix Minerals Ltd holds a mining permit for the land until 2029.

It wants consent to mine 50ha of the land during daylight hours from Monday to Friday, and a half day on Saturday.

The nearest house is 200 metres from the site, but the mining processing plant would be more than 350m away and district noise limits would be complied with.

“It is considered that the proposal overall will have less than minor adverse effects on the environment, while having positive effects in terms of local employment and business continuation,” says the application, which those behind have asked to be processed without public notification.

West Coast Council consents and compliance manager Colin Helem said the application was on hold awaiting further information from the applicant.

“No processing decisions have been made at this stage.”