The life and death of Joanne Ingham, the stowaway twin

Joanne Ingham, centre, pictured here leaving the Nelson District Court in 2006, has been found dead in a Wellington motel, the circumstances unexplained. (File photo)

In 1997, the Ingham twins and a Malaysian sailor jumped ship 19 kilometres from land off the coast of Queensland. After hours in cold water, sharks circling underneath, the trio made it to land where they spent two weeks in the wilderness. Twenty five years later, plagued by addiction problems and with a string of court appearances under her belt, Joanne Ingham has been found dead in a Wellington motel room. What happened to her in the years between?

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, police were called to a Webb St motel where Joanne Ingham had been found dead in what police have described as unexplained circumstances.

Her partner was believed to be the one who found her, and made the call to police. Her twin Sarah was seen outside the motel later that day, in tears.

The twins might have flown under the radar were it not for the incident with the container ship in 1997.

The remarkable story of the Ingham twins made headlines around the world, the intrigue of the story rivalled only by that of the twins themselves.

They were 18 at the time, and originally from Kaiapoi, near Christchurch.

The pair were taciturn and reluctant in every on-screen appearance. An old Dominion article called them the “epitome of the anti-star”.

Nelson Police Joanne Ingham, pictured here aged 18, went missing with her twin sister Sarah after stowing away on a Malaysian container ship off the Queensland coast. (File photo)

In a 1997 interview with Paul Holmes, in the garden of their parents Jeanette and Bernard Ingham, the young women said they were invited onto the ship by a crew member. Reports vary on which city they boarded in.

They hadn’t been planning to leave New Zealand, but they “had a couple of drinks”, and there was a “misunderstanding” that they wanted to sail with the crew to Australia.

Sailor Ja’afar bin Mohamed Zan, then 27, would bring food to Sarah, and Joanne in the next cabin, and the pair would stay inside during the day.

Annette Dew/Stuff Joanne Ingham enters the Christchurch central police station after appearing in court in 1997. (File photo)

During that time, Sarah and Ja’afar fell in love. They wrote a “letter of promise”, Sarah said, and signed it in blood.

They were discovered by the ship’s captain during a spot check, locked in another cabin, and told they would be handed over to customs in Australia.

The plan to jump off the ship came from the twins, but Ja’afar was to go with them – they told Holmes during the interview that they weren’t frightened until it was time to jump. They had one backpack between them, four life jackets and four buoys, when they took the plunge on April 20.

“All I can remember is hitting the water, then being under the water for 30 seconds,” Sarah said. When they came up, “the ship was way gone”. It turned out they were just past Princess Charlotte Bay, north of Cairns.

Ja’afar reckoned it was two hours of swimming – it turned out to be much longer, through shark and crocodile-infested waters. They made it to land and set out for civilisation, encountering a group of Aboriginal Australians, and were eventually rescued.

The twins told Ja’afar they would go to Malaysia once their troubles were sorted out in New Zealand.

But their problems had only just begun. Drinking had been a “problem” for the pair, Sarah admitted. “Are things going to be different?” Holmes asked. “Are you going to settle down a bit, do you think?”

Their response was far from convincing. Their mother Jeanette agreed parenting the pair had been heartbreaking at times, but it came along with being a parent.

“At the end of it all, they’ve got to decide for themselves which way they want their lives to go.”

Stuff Bernard and Jeanette Ingham, parents of the Ingham twins, pictured in 2006. (File photo)

Only two months after their first ordeal on the Malaysian container ship Bunga Terasek, the twins were spotted in the Port of Lyttelton just after midnight, allegedly trying to board the ship for the second time.

Joanne was arrested about a week later, after Lyttelton police found Sarah lying semi-conscious outside Lyttelton's British Hotel one morning. “Her condition was probably the result of what she had been drinking overnight and not assault,” Sergeant Gil Stace said.

Joanne was charged with assaulting her sister and a police officer, but the two charges were withdrawn without prejudice, as she was attending counselling.

It was the start of a lifetime in and out of the courts for Joanne. The pair then bounced around – Christchurch, Nelson, Bluff, to Tauranga – until, aged 20, they moved to Malaysia.

Sarah married Ja’afar, by then 31, in an Islamic ceremony in the southern village of Muar, having converted to the Muslim faith. Later reports say Joanne was married at the same time, to Ja’afar’s friend Hanafi Salleh. Their parents were at the ceremony.

Stuff The Ingham twins, Sarah in blue and Joanne in red, in Malaysia. (File photo)

The twins returned to New Zealand around 2003, it is understood, for a holiday, and stayed.

Salleh reached out to the media, saying he missed his boys. Joanne replied: “What a joke. He hasn’t had anything to do with my kids.”

It was reported at the time the boys were living together, but no longer with Joanne. She had battled alcohol addiction for most of her life, and had struggled to find stable accommodation in recent years.

She’d appeared in court on relatively low-level charges, such as disorderly behaviour.

On Tuesday, Joanne’s lawyer, Adrian Olney, described her death as “desperately sad”.

“I just wonder if there could have been a better outcome if she got the help she needed faster.”

He declined to comment further, as did members of Ingham’s family.

During a court appearance in Wellington in April last year, Olney said Joanne had gone eight years without offending, but the “wheels have fallen off over the last year”.

more images The twins pictured in 1998 at Auckland Airport – Sarah in blue, Joanne in white. (File photo)

Accommodation had been an issue, and she’d been the victim of an assault that had required hospital treatment. “We have not made a lot of progress with the other problem, which is alcohol.”

Last year, concerns were raised about the behaviour of people staying at the Harbour City Motor Inn, which was used by the Ministry of Social Development for emergency housing at the time. On Tuesday, the ministry said the motel was no longer used for that purpose.

But neighbours said despite armed police raiding the property in March last year, finding methamphetamine, cannabis and stolen property, the property continued to be a hub for antisocial behaviour.