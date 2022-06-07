Body found near Canterbury river is man missing since last year, mother says

Alana Linwood and Sheree Linwood, the aunt and mother of Joel Linwood, who disappeared in July last year speaking last month of their fear that something sinister may have happened to him. (Video first published May 2022).

A body discovered near a Canterbury river at the weekend is that of a man who had been missing for almost a year, his mother says.

Joel Linwood was last seen fleeing towards a flooded river after he crashed his truck on the Old West Coast Rd near Sheffield in rural Canterbury at 3pm on July 18, 2021.

The truck flipped on to its roof, leaving one of Linwood’s passengers with concussion and the other with an injured back.

Supplied Joel Linwood was last seen alive at a crash on the Old West Coast Rd near Sheffield almost a year ago.

Linwood, 31, managed to get out and ran towards the then-swollen Waimakariri River, before disappearing.

READ MORE:

* 'I think silence speaks volumes': Gabby Petito's parents want answers as they bring daughter's remains home

* Gabby Petito case: Police find body believed to be 22-year-old influencer

* Gabby Petito case: FBI swarms fiancé Brian Laundrie's Florida home



Writing on Facebook on Tuesday night his mother, Sheree Linwood said: “With a broken heart I’d like to let you all know that ... my son Joel Linwood ... body has been found. RIP Joel.”

Joel Linwood's partner Sara Bout said she was “hurt and heartbroken” by the news.

“He was a humble and kind person,” she said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sheree Linwood had a torturous wait for news about her son, Joel Linwood, who has been missing for almost a year. On Tuesday she said a body found near Darfield was his.

Shortly after the crash almost 11 months ago, Linwood sent texts to his partner telling her he was in hiding.

There had been no sign of the Greymouth man since, until a body was found in a decomposed state by a member of the public in a remote patch of scrub on Sunday afternoon close to the Waimakariri River near Darfield.

As forensic teams scoured the site on Monday, Sheree Linwood waited at her Invercargill home for news.

The age of the remains, which are thought to have been there for many months, meant police couldn’t tell her if the body was male or female.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police vehicles near the scene where a body was discovered in bush on the side of the Waimakariri River near Darfield.

At the time of the accident Linwood faced charges of driving while disqualified, and was granted electronically-monitored bail at the Greymouth District court a month before the crash.

By the time of the crash on July 18 he was a wanted man.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Forensics staff work at the scene on Sunday.

Cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet prior to the accident, Linwood was able to slip being caught by the police.

Linwood had a history of fleeing from police, so when he went missing there were rumours he was hiding and didn’t want to be found, although his mother had always been adamant this was not the case.

There were also suggestions from his own Facebook page that he may have had gang links at some time.

Police were not able to provide any further details on Tuesday night or formally confirm the identification of Linwood’s body.

In a statement on Monday night, police said they were prioritising identifying the person and returning them to whānau, and said it could take several days for a formal identification to be completed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an autopsy would also be conducted, police said.