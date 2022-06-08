Bluff Town Wharf upgrade expected to 'future-proof' South Port

South Port project engineer Jason Paul, left, communications advisor Charlotte Scoles and infrastructure manager Frank O'Boyle at the newly completed Bluff Town Wharf, which is expected to be fully operational from August.

A $10.5 million investment in upgrading the Bluff Town Wharf has finished, future-proofing Southland’s bitumen and fuel imports.

The wharf imports bitumen and fuel for Southland and the Wakatipu Basin, with about 253 million litres imported each year.

South Port infrastructure and sustainability manager Frank O’Boyle said the previous wharf had been 150 years old and in 2016, the company made the decision to get it inspected because of visible deterioration.

The Town Wharf was the main port in Bluff until the Island Harbour Wharf was built in 1960.

“We had it inspected, and we were advised we should close it to traffic and just have foot traffic ... so really between 2016 and 2020 we were deciding what the customers needed, what we needed to provide, earthquake rating and so on ... we ended up demolishing a section of the old wharf to make way for the new corridor.”

South Port project engineer Jason Paul said Heritage New Zealand had catalogued the entire old wharf prior to construction because of its historical value.

“They were interested in how it was built, what methods were used and how the wharf was constructed back in those days ... and that is Australian hard-wood timber, so it’s highly sought after,” he said.

South Port communications advisor Charlotte Scoles said the old wood would be donated to community organisations in the area, including the new Bluff information kiosk and local Runanga.

“It would be pretty amazing if that timber could talk.”

The upgrade had largely gone to plan, O’Boyle said, with the only Covid-19 related-delay being the lock-down in August 2021, where regional borders made it difficult to organise travel for workers in Auckland and Wellington.

Construction began in May 2021 and ended in May 2022, with Mobil and Road Science still to finish installing its bitumen and fuel pipelines.

O’Boyle expected the whole wharf would be operational by August.

The design life of the new upgrade was between 50 and 70 years, he said.