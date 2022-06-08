Brother of man whose remains found on dirt track 'furious' more wasn't done to find him

Nat Frew believes police should have done more to find his brother Joel Linwood.

The brother of a man whose decomposed remains were found almost a year after he went missing says he is “furious” more wasn’t done to find him.

Joel Linwood, 31, has been missing since July 18 last year andwas last seen fleeing towards a swollen Waimakariri River after he crashed his truck on Old West Coast Rd near Sheffield in rural Canterbury.

His last texts were to his girlfriend telling her he had been in a crash and was in hiding. There had been no sign of the Greymouth man since.

The truck flipped on to its roof, leaving one of Linwood’s passengers with concussion and the other with an injured back.

On Sunday, a member of the public discovered human remains on a dirt track, not far from the Waimakariri River near the crash site.

Police were quickly on the scene, but Linwood’s mother, Sheree Linwood, was told on Sunday night the decomposition of the remains meant they couldn’t tell if the body was female or male.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police vehicles near the scene where Joel Linwood’s remains were discovered.

On Monday police asked the family for Linwood’s dental records and on Wednesday morning they confirmed the remains belonged to him.

For brother Nat Frew, the knowledge Linwood was found so close to where the accident occurred had been upsetting.

He said his brother’s remains were found only 300 metres from the crash site, however police could not confirm this.

“I’m f...... furious,” Frew said.

He said police told him police dogs and a drone were used in the initial search for Linwood, but he questioned if that was true.

“Because if they did, they would have found him,” he said.

Supplied Joel Linwood’s badly decomposed body was found on Sunday.

He said he believed his brother would still be alive today had a more thorough search taken place.

He said where his brother’s remains were found proved he wasn’t on the run. He believed he died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

But Canterbury Police District Commander John Price said police made a number of inquiries to find Linwood in July and August last year.

Price said there were active warrants to arrest Linwood at the time of the crash, and he was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Police completed a detailed searchincluding using a police dog for several hours, Price said.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Alana Linwood and Sheree Linwood, the aunt and mother of Joel Linwood, who disappeared in July last year speaking last month of their fear that something sinister may have happened to him. (Video first published May 2022).

“However the area was subject to a lot of foot traffic and tracking was difficult. The river was also in flood at the time,” he said.

A thermal imaging drone was also used.

“Unfortunately at this time Mr Linwood was evading police which makes the search inherently challenging.”

A dog handler with a specialist search and rescue dog returned to the scene a number of times in the following months, but “nothing of interest” was found, Price said.

An aerial search was also conducted in late August and large-scale searches were planned in November and February but were delayed due to the impacts of Covid-19, he said.

Price said Linwood’s body was well concealed when it was discovered, but he would not say how far from the crash scene it was found.

Supplied Canterbury Police District Commander John Price says police had searched for months for Joel Linwood.

Police are yet to confirm what caused Linwood’s death.

At the time of the crash, he faced charges of driving while disqualifiedand was on electronically-monitored bail. He had cut off the electronic monitoring bracelet before the crash.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Forensics staff working at the scene where Joel Linwood’s remains were concealed.

His mother, Sheree Linwood, had waited almost a year for news of her son and said she was brokenhearted when she was told he had been identified.

In the last text message she received from Linwood, six days before the crash, he told her not to worry.

“Dnt (sic) worry about me mum I’m fine.”